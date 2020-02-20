Optima Curis Rebrands to Healthfully

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Formerly Optima Curis, Healthfully™, an enterprise healthcare solutions company, announced the launch of its new brand identity and positioning. This comprehensive rebrand includes a new logo and website containing significantly expanded content (www.healthfully.io).

The name Healthfully better reflects the company's mission and the comprehensive nature of its integrated consumer health platform designed to help simplify the healthcare experience for patients, providers, families, and the community. The platform overcomes limitations in current patient engagement tools by delivering together collaboration, support, and rewards. To further convey Healthfully's value, two new taglines have been introduced:

A Simpler Way to Better Health™ , which speaks to a major benefit for health consumers.

, which speaks to a major benefit for health consumers. Unifying Healthcare for Everyone™, satisfying an important integration objective for enterprises.

"Our new name, logo, and taglines sharpen the perception of our expansive vision and offering both for the enterprises who adopt our platform and the patients and caregivers who use it," said Paul Viskovich, CEO, Healthfully. "This is an exciting time as the company expands its solutions and market scope."

In tandem, the company announced the addition of two new executives to its board of directors:

Kimbal Riley

Kimbal Riley is Group CEO of Vista Group, which operates eight companies providing software and technology solutions across the global film industry. Riley is a founding investor in Optima Curis. Prior to Vista, he was COO of Orion Health, one of the world's leading Health IT companies with operations on every continent and customers in over 50 countries. Riley holds a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from the University of Otago.

Jason Barrett

Jason Barrett is President & CEO of Flagler Health+, a health system based in St. Augustine, Florida with over $1 billion in annual health services revenue. Barrett has held senior executive roles in healthcare for the past 20 years. He has been heavily focused on digital transformation strategies that make care more accessible and personalized. He holds a Master of Science in Systems and Engineering Management from Texas Tech University and both a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Health Science, Health Administration from the University of North Florida.

"Both Jason and Kimbal bring substantial healthcare industry experience, technology understanding, and contacts as well as relevant business and governance skills," said CEO Viskovich. "They are deeply committed to the company, and we are honored to have both join our board."

About Healthfully

Healthfully unifies access, support, and rewards to optimize consumer health. We provide enterprise organizations with a white-label, digital health experience platform to engage and empower consumers on their health and wellness journey. The platform blends compelling and valuable functions, intelligence, and content for patients, consumers, and communities, creating a great patient experience and helping achieve the goals of value-based care and population health management. For more information, please visit www.healthfully.io

