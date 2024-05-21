Optima Partners Establishes Legal Entity with ADGM to Expand Middle East Operations

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Partners, a leading global regulatory and compliance services firm, is proud to announce the formal launch of its entity within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This strategic expansion reinforces Optima's commitment to serving the growing needs of clients seeking to establish a presence in the UAE.

Nick Walling, Partner, Head of UAE

Under the leadership of Nick Walling, an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in the region, Optima Partners is well-positioned to navigate the local regulatory landscape and provide support to clients, from obtaining regulatory licenses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as on-going compliance support services. Walling's expertise will drive Optima's UAE's operations, ensuring clients receive top-tier regulatory solutions bespoke to their requirements.

"Expanding into the ADGM is a significant milestone for Optima Partners," said Nick Walling, Head of Middle East Operations. "Our presence here allows us to offer localized expertise while also leveraging our global regulatory knowledge, ensuring our clients are compliant and well-prepared to operate in multiple jurisdictions."

Optima Partners has built a reputation as a market leader in regulatory compliance, assisting firms from initial registration to on-going regulatory support. With a global approach to compliance, Optima helps clients navigate the intricate web of regulations necessary to access investors and markets worldwide.

About Optima Partners Holdings

Optima Partners Holdings is renowned for its regulatory compliance services, supported by a team of former regulators, lawyers, and industry experts. The firm's extensive experience spans major regulatory frameworks, including the SEC, CFTC/NFA, FINRA, FCA, SFC, MAS, DFSA and FSRA.

Operating from offices across key locations such as New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the UAE, Optima Partners provides localized regulatory support tailored to the commercial requirements of each region. The firm's commitment to excellence and deep industry expertise makes it the preferred regulatory partner for firms aiming to transition from start-ups to established global entities.

