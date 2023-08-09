Optima Partners Launches Global ESG Consulting Service Line

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Partners, a premier global regulatory compliance and risk management firm, today is thrilled to announce the launch of its dedicated ESG Consulting Service Line, with the appointment of Will Emtage as Optima's Global Head of ESG Consulting Services.

Optima's clients are increasingly active in the ESG space and the launch of the ESG consulting services complement the existing services and product offerings of Optima's regulation, compliance and risk management services. Similar to its existing product offering, the ESG Service Line will support clients with implementing ESG frameworks, policies, procedures, conducting gap analysis and health checks against sustainability regulations globally, as well as designing, implementing and conducting ESG due diligence on investments and portfolio assets. Optima has developed capabilities to assist clients with the various sustainability reporting obligations, such as SFDR and the UNPRI, and is excited to lift the burden of these complex reporting requirements from its clients.

The new Optima Global Head of ESG previously served as the Director & Portfolio Manager at Generation Community Ventures, where he developed and implemented ESG programs across various client sectors. Notably, Mr. Emtage advised Centrica on the asset management of their flagship 'Energy for Tomorrow' social impact fund, introducing a more decision-useful suite of controls and performance metrics. This strategic guidance facilitated >30% increase in portfolio income from the same asset-base. Furthermore, as Managing Director of ESG Oracle, he created an online thought-leadership platform aimed at connecting investment professionals with crucial ESG insights needed for more productive capital allocation.

Jonathan Saxton, CEO of Optima Partners, expressed his excitement about launching a dedicated ESG Service Line:

"Will's arrival signals our strategic intent to seize opportunities within the evolving ESG space. His extensive expertise, proven leadership, and demonstrated innovation will be instrumental in establishing a new service line to help our clients remain compliant and competitive on the ESG front."

Will noted: "Optima's strong commitment to developing comprehensive ESG Services resonates with fundamental client needs for clarity and ability to control value-at-risk in a changing regulatory context. I am thrilled to be leading a forward-thinking and distinctly Global ESG team that channels diverse expertise to our clients' advantage. Joining Optima as the Global Head of ESG presents tangible opportunities to drive growth across the business. I am keen to leverage my experience to amplify and accelerate their market reach – drawing on the phenomenal pool of talent and the winning culture within the firm."

Contact Information: For further details on Optima's expanding ESG services and Mr. Emtage's role, he can be reached at [email protected]

