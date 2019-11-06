Optima Partners, LLC Establishes Chicago Office and Promotes Capital Markets Partner to Lead Midwest Regional Practice

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Partners, LLC ("Optima") a leading global financial regulatory compliance advisory firm, has appointed Joshua Mika, Partner, as the head of the newly established Chicago office and the Midwest Practice Leader.

In this role, Mr. Mika will be responsible for all aspects of service delivery to Broker Dealers, Registered Investment Advisers, Hedge Funds, Commodity Pool Operators, Commodity Trade Advisors, Credit Firms, and Wealth Management clients in the Midwest. Mr. Mika noted, "I am thrilled to return to the Midwest and plan to bring my deep knowledge of capital markets, asset management, commodities and derivatives, to deliver service to help meet the compliance needs of Optima's clients."

Joshua Mika joined Optima in 2016 as a Director supporting a broad range of credit, HF and PE clients. In this role, Josh led the firm's capital markets initiatives focused on Broker Dealers, and other asset managers, including several registered with NFA and CFTC registrations. He is a long-time compliance veteran having worked at several firms including Lehman Brothers, Perella Weinberg, Tiedemann Wealth Management, and Achievement Asset Management (a spinoff of PEAK6). He was born in Michigan and is a graduate of the University of Michigan. An avid runner, Mr. Mika is looking forward to running the Chicago Marathon in 2020.

Alan Halfenger, a Partner and the Global Private Equity Practice Leader stated, "Josh not only brings his deep experience, but a team focused on critical compliance issues facing asset managers, CPOs, CTAs, bank affiliated broker dealers and middle market credit and equity shops in the region."

The Optima office will be located at 20 West Kinzie Street in Chicago. The main number for the office is 312-818-4832. Additionally, Mr. Mika can be reached on his direct cellphone at 917-579-2082 or at his email 228612@email4pr.com. To be added to Optima's distribution list for upcoming regional events, please contact Josh at this email.

About Optima Partners Optima is a leading global financial regulatory compliance advisory firm providing services tailored to clients' individual needs. The firm provides a truly global service locally, achieved by ensuring that its industry recognized experts work closely with a diverse group of clients, ranging from hedge funds, private equity firms and investment banks. Optima's unrivaled expertise in the global regulatory landscape, strong relationships with regulators, and a deep commitment to provide clear and practical advice gives clients the services they need to meet the demands of a complex and dynamic financial regulatory environment. The firm currently advises more than 600 clients across its global offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London and Hong Kong. For more information on Optima, go to the firm's website at www.optima-partners.com .

Media Contact



Jonathan Saxton

Partner

Email: 228612@email4pr.com

646-205-6398

SOURCE Optima Consulting Partners

