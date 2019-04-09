Optima Promotes Sani Jackson to Partner

LONDON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Partners, a leading global regulatory compliance firm, today announced that Director Sani Jackson has been promoted to Partner.

Ms. Jackson has led an impressive career in providing regulatory advisory services to hedge funds, private equity firms, investment banks, broker-dealers and other financial services firms across the globe.

Optima Partners Promotes Sani Jackson to Partner

Since she joined Optima, Ms. Jackson has played a vital role in delivering high quality compliance projects to clients, helping drive tremendous growth for the firm's UK office, and leading a team of talented and highly respected professionals.

Prior to joining Optima, Ms. Jackson held senior-level positions at Deloitte LLP, Deutsche Bank and Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP.

Optima Partners CEO Jonathan Saxton commented on Ms. Jackson's promotion: "As our organization continues to build a strong presence globally, it's imperative that we have the right people to take us to the next level of growth whilst ensuring that we continue to deliver for our clients. We have elevated Sani's role and responsibilities, as her valuable contributions to the firm have clearly demonstrated that she possesses the skills, leadership and vision required to help the firm continue to expand its market share in the years ahead."

Greg Worsfold, Founding Partner at Optima, commented: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Sani in her new role as a Partner with the firm. Sani's promotion is the direct result of her deep expertise and hard work in providing the best possible solutions to our European clients' compliance needs and her proven leadership skills. We are highly confident that Sani will prove to be successful in continuing to create value for our clients and helping lead the firm to greater global growth."

Shannon Horton, Director and Head of Optima's West Coast Office, added: "Sani's promotion to Partner further establishes an ongoing commitment to a diversified and inclusive culture within the organization. Leveraging the firm's deep bench of female leadership regionally and globally is highly critical to our continued success."

About Optima Partners

Optima Partners is a leading global regulatory compliance and risk management advisory firm providing streamlined and cost-effective services tailored to clients' individual needs. The firm provides a truly global service locally, achieved by ensuring that its industry recognized experts work closely with a diverse group of clients, ranging from hedge funds, private equity firms and investment banks. Optima Partners' unrivalled expertise in the global regulatory landscape, strong relationships with regulators, and a deep commitment to provide clear and practical counsel gives clients the services they need to meet the demands of a complex and dynamic financial regulatory environment. The firm currently advises more than 500 clients across its global offices in New York, San Francisco, London and Hong Kong. For more information on Optima Partners, go to the firm's website at www.optima-partners.com

Media Contact

Marc Weinstein

Ascent Communications

Email: 212430@email4pr.com

Mobile: (908) 967-9958

SOURCE Optima Partners

Related Links

http://www.optima-partners.com

