Optima Salon Suites Chooses Primior's First Harbor Plaza in Santa Ana as Site for Ninth Retail Location

The 3,800-sq.-ft. space in a prime location on the third floor of the development's Building 2 is the ninth location for Optima Salon Suites in Southern California. Optima has created an innovative concept in the salon market that emphasizes an elegant and intimate environment, privacy and exclusivity, and the ability for individual salon owners to personalize the décor and design of their space.

"We chose First Harbor Plaza for the latest step in our ongoing growth as a premier location in the heart of a vibrant city at the center of Orange County," said Javad Mehrvijeh, Owner of Optima Salon Suites. "It's also a beautiful property that reflects our brand and is managed by an exceptional partner in Primior."

At the intersection of N. Harbor Blvd. and W. 1st St., First Harbor Plaza is a 40,129-sq.-ft. restaurant, retail, office and medical property located in one of Santa Ana's busiest areas with high traffic counts of some 71,000 cars daily. The surrounding area has a population of just over 784,000 within five miles.

The location is also within a recently established Opportunity Zone. The Opportunity Zones program was created by the 2017 Tax Cut & Jobs Act to increase investment into economically challenged areas while allowing individuals or businesses to reduce capital gains taxes through associated Opportunity Funds.

"It's an honor to be selected as part of Optima's expansion and continued success in Southern California," noted Primior CEO Johnney Zhang. "They are true leaders in the industry, and we are confident that First Harbor Plaza will be a perfect home for their newest location."

First Harbor Plaza is the first of two retail projects in Santa Ana currently under co-development by Primior and Contour Real Estate. Groundbreaking is expected in the second quarter of this year with construction fully completed in first quarter of 2020.

Primior offers a uniquely integrated suite of real estate services designed to produce superior levels of value, income generation and return on investment. Its investment properties include single development projects, REITs and Opportunity Funds.

