Optima Tax Relief Named a 2020 Top Workplace

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Optima Tax Relief, the nation's leading tax resolution firm, was awarded 2020 Top Workplaces honors by the Orange County Register. This marks the sixth consecutive year the publication has bestowed this award to Optima for its positive work environment and extraordinarily high levels of employee satisfaction.

Optima Tax Relief

"Although we have been fortunate enough to be named a Top Workplace for six years now, this year's award holds special significance, given the unprecedented challenges our staff faced with the pandemic," said Optima's CEO, David King. "The abrupt shift from on-location to remote work completely overhauled our employee experience. Our team worked incredibly hard to make this happen, and this award validates their efforts."

The Register's honor roll is based solely on employee feedback gathered anonymously through a third-party survey that measures workplace culture on several critical factors, including alignment, execution and connection, to name a few. Optima's employees gave the company overwhelmingly positive scores across the board, resulting in Optima receiving the third-highest score among large companies surveyed across the county.

Instrumental to the success in moving the company's 600-plus employees into home workstations was Optima's IT Department. "I can't overstate the impressiveness of the IT team's execution," said Harry Langenberg, Optima's Managing Partner. "A task of this size and scope would normally be planned and rolled out over the course of many months. Every member of the team rose to the occasion, worked tirelessly for a couple of weeks, and ultimately saved the Company. Since March, the IT team has also provided unwavering support to our entire staff, enabling us to thrive in the remote work environment."

Chief Technology Officer, Venkata Pottululla, is also proud about his department's responsiveness. "It truly was a team effort. Everyone put in incredibly long hours, worked through weekends, and used innovative technology ideas to make the transition smooth and successful.

Now, with the pandemic still ravaging the country, Optima's leadership continues to invest in initiatives, technologies, and other resources to ensure employees can stay connected and buoyed by the company's supportive culture.

"The pandemic has created heightened challenges for everyone, particularly in terms of mental and emotional health," said Jasmine Thomas, Associate VP of Human Resources. "In response, we've launched specialized programs, including support groups for parents navigating at-home childcare and virtual schooling, meditation and stress mitigation groups, and creating Culture Circles that provide safe spaces for employees to support and educate one another on issues related to diversity and inclusion." And to the degree that it is possible, the company is facilitating in-person activities that afford proper social distancing, such as a Halloween "Trunk or Treat" event where employees and their kids could walk through the company's parking lot collecting candy, and a Thanksgiving turkey handout day, also held outdoors. "Every day, we're looking to create new activities and programs that give our staff meaningful, real-time, interactions to continue to keep our culture alive virtually and stay connected with one another," said Thomas.

The Orange County Register has published a complete list of its Top Workplace honorees at https://www.ocregister.com/2020/12/11/top-workplaces-2020-see-the-list-of-orange-countys-winners.

