Optimal Asset Management Announces Direct Indexing Services Through Factor Allocator™ Platform

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimal Asset Management, a leading asset management and financial technology firm headquartered in Los Altos, California, today announced the launch of direct indexing services for institutional investors and investment advisors. The indices available for direct indexing are S&P Dow Jones Indices' flagship S&P 500®, S&P MidCap 400®, S&P SmallCap 600® and select factor indices.

Since launching in 2012, Optimal Asset Management has emerged as a leader in the democratization of investment technology and practice. Adding direct indexing services through Factor Allocator™, a comprehensive platform which was introduced in 2017, is Optimal Asset Management's latest phase in delivering institutional grade solutions to pension funds, family offices and investment advisors to whom such solutions were previously out of reach.

"In my many years of working with large institutions, I often asked myself, 'Why do the big guys have access to all these tools to make their investing more efficient while the rest of us do not?'" said Vijay Vaidyanathan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Optimal Asset Management. "Factor Allocator™ now packages the tax efficiency and customization offered by direct stock ownership in separately-managed client accounts, with unparalleled ease of use for the benefit of a broader universe of market participants."

Direct indexing is a modern, breakthrough approach to index investing. Instead of ownership through a pooled intermediary, the investor directly holds the exact proportion of underlying securities that make up the index, using fractional shares as needed.

"The availability of S&P DJI's headline equity indices alongside their factor counterparts helps to deliver a dynamic suite of index portfolios measuring the U.S. equity markets via this wrapper that expands access," said Vinit Srivastava, Managing Director, S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Optimal Asset Management is an SEC-registered investment advisor specializing in the delivery of institutional-grade investment solutions for all investors. For more information, please visit www.optimalam.com.

The S&P Index(es) (the "Index(es)") underlying the product provider's (the "Issuer") investment products (the "Investment Products") are proprietary to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). S&P® and the names identifying the Index(es) are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Issuer. The Issuer's Investment Products based on the Index(es) are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, its affiliates or licensors and those parties make no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Investment Products particularly or the ability of the Index(es) to track general market performance.

