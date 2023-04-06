Optimal Blue Adds Product Comparison Feature to its Loansifter PPE to Help Brokers Enhance the Mortgage Shopping Experience for Their Borrowers

New Feature Provides Customer-Friendly Visualization of Mortgage Options

Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, has added a new Product Comparison tool to its Loansifter PPE, allowing brokers to provide their borrowers with a user-friendly, interactive report of mortgage options to aid in the loan shopping experience

Now available as a standard feature with all Loansifter PPE subscriptions, Product Comparison generates a side-by-side breakdown of mortgage rates to help borrowers better understand and compare their loan options

Product Comparison gives brokers flexibility to configure consumer-facing reports with their own distinct brand elements

Designed specifically for mortgage brokers, the Loansifter PPE supports best execution searches across more than 120 wholesale investors, allowing leading brokers to stay competitive and confidently execute profitable lending strategies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), announced the release of Product Comparison, a new feature available in the company's cloud-based Loansifter product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine for mortgage brokers. Product Comparison generates user-friendly, interactive reports within seconds to engage and educate their borrowers by providing a breakdown of various mortgage options side by side for an easy comparison. This visualization aids the customer shopping experience and helps brokers generate additional business by providing value-added tools to their customers.

The Loansifter PPE, which is designed specifically for mortgage brokers, supports best execution searches across more than 120 wholesale investors, allowing leading brokers to stay competitive and confidently execute profitable lending strategies. Product Comparison is now included as a standard feature with all Loansifter PPE subscriptions. The new feature includes configurable options so brokers can add their own distinct brand elements.

"Brokers know how important it is to make the most of every lead while operating as efficiently as possible, particularly in uncertain markets," said Kevin McMahon, president of Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight. "Our new Product Comparison tool addresses these demands by automating the process of generating a customer-friendly report of eligible options. Rather than toggling between systems and manually compiling scenarios for customers, brokers can focus on building relationships with them, and ultimately nurture more leads down their pipelines."

The Loansifter PPE is a core component of Black Knight's suite of integrated solutions designed specifically for brokers. This includes the cloud-based LoanCatcher loan origination system , which enables brokers to build their business with the same level of technology leveraged by the nation's largest and most successful lenders. Additionally, the Surefire customer relationship management and marketing automation engine helps brokers stay in front of customers and prospects with valuable content about housing, mortgages and more to improve recapture and retention.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com .

