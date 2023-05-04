Optimal Blue PPE Expands Investor Content to 54 State-Based Housing Finance Agencies to Give Lenders and Homebuyers Access to Additional Financing Options

The Optimal Blue product, pricing and eligibility engine (PPE) now includes investor content from 54 state-based housing finance agencies (HFAs)

HFAs provide affordable homeownership options to low- and moderate-income borrowers within the states where they operate; assistance may include down payment and closing cost assistance, as well as reduced mortgage payments

By hosting investor content from HFAs in the Optimal Blue PPE, lenders can offer more diverse financing options to consumers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), announced that the Optimal Blue product, pricing and eligibility engine (PPE) now includes investor content from 54 state-based housing finance agencies (HFAs). HFAs provide affordable homeownership options to low- and moderate-income borrowers by way of down payment and closing cost assistance, as well as reduced mortgage payments. The Optimal Blue PPE's extensive network of HFA content gives lenders using the platform access to more diverse financing options for their consumers.

"We are continuously looking for ways to better support both the needs of clients and the needs of the American homebuyer," said Kevin McMahon, president of Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight. "We consider it a privilege to now have 54 state-based HFAs on the Optimal Blue PPE. At the end of the day, lenders want to help homebuyers find the best option for their circumstances, and this is a major step toward connecting more consumers with affordable homeownership."

"We appreciate the wide-reaching exposure the Optimal Blue PPE gives our financing programs," said John Laca, Business Development Supervisor, Idaho Housing & Finance Association. "This allows us to increase our visibility so more lenders and homebuyers can benefit from the unique options available to them through HFAs."

