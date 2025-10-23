Optimal Care Named One of Fortune's 15 Best Workplaces in Aging Services - At Home Care

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimal Care has been recognized by Fortune Media as one of the 15 Best Workplaces in Aging Services – At Home Care in the United States. This national recognition reflects Optimal Care's deep commitment to creating a supportive, mission-driven workplace while outperforming others in delivering compassionate, exceptional quality care to Patients and their Families. 

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is determined by Employee Feedback surveys and an analysis of workplace culture. Companies on Fortune's 15 Best Workplaces list are recognized for fostering trust, respect and purpose within their teams; qualities that are central to Optimal Care's values.

"Being recognized as one of the 15 Best Workplaces in the United States is a reflection of our incredible team," shares Joe Mead, CEO of Optimal Care. "Our Employees are at the heart of everything we do. We bring compassion and professionalism to the Patients and the Families we have the privilege to serve, while supporting one another. This achievement celebrates our Employees' dedication and the strong culture we have built together."

As a clinician-owned and operated leader in Physician Services, Home Health and Hospice Care, Optimal Care creates the opportunity and environment for each Employee to realize their highest potential. Investing in our Employees is how we provide exceptional quality care wherever our Patients call home. Each day, Optimal Care focuses on Delivering the Science of Care and the Art of Caring.

About Optimal Care
Optimal Care is a leading provider of Physician Services, Home Health and Hospice Care. We believe that health care is more than just providing a service. It is a commitment to understanding the reasons and goals of each Patient.

Optimal Care Jackson
801 Rosehill Rd.
Jackson, MI. 49202

Optimal Care Grand Rapids
770 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste 100
Grand Rapids, MI. 49546

Optimal Care Saginaw
4760 Fashion Square Blvd. Ste L-1
Saginaw, MI. 48604

Optimal Care Bingham Farms
24255 W 13 Mile Rd. Ste 250
Bingham Farms, MI. 48205

Optimal Care Carmel
600 E. Carmel Dr. Ste 144
Carmel, IN. 46032

Optimal Care Maumee 
3550 Briarfield Blvd. Ste 300
Maumee, OH. 43537 

