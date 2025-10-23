Optimal Care Named One of Fortune's 15 Best Workplaces in Aging Services - At Home Care

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimal Care has been recognized by Fortune Media as one of the 15 Best Workplaces in Aging Services – At Home Care in the United States. This national recognition reflects Optimal Care's deep commitment to creating a supportive, mission-driven workplace while outperforming others in delivering compassionate, exceptional quality care to Patients and their Families.

Optimal Care Logo

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is determined by Employee Feedback surveys and an analysis of workplace culture. Companies on Fortune's 15 Best Workplaces list are recognized for fostering trust, respect and purpose within their teams; qualities that are central to Optimal Care's values.

"Being recognized as one of the 15 Best Workplaces in the United States is a reflection of our incredible team," shares Joe Mead, CEO of Optimal Care. "Our Employees are at the heart of everything we do. We bring compassion and professionalism to the Patients and the Families we have the privilege to serve, while supporting one another. This achievement celebrates our Employees' dedication and the strong culture we have built together."

As a clinician-owned and operated leader in Physician Services, Home Health and Hospice Care, Optimal Care creates the opportunity and environment for each Employee to realize their highest potential. Investing in our Employees is how we provide exceptional quality care wherever our Patients call home. Each day, Optimal Care focuses on Delivering the Science of Care and the Art of Caring.

About Optimal Care

Optimal Care is a leading provider of Physician Services, Home Health and Hospice Care. We believe that health care is more than just providing a service. It is a commitment to understanding the reasons and goals of each Patient.

Optimal Care Jackson

801 Rosehill Rd.

Jackson, MI. 49202 Optimal Care Grand Rapids

770 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste 100

Grand Rapids, MI. 49546 Optimal Care Saginaw

4760 Fashion Square Blvd. Ste L-1

Saginaw, MI. 48604

Optimal Care Bingham Farms

24255 W 13 Mile Rd. Ste 250

Bingham Farms, MI. 48205 Optimal Care Carmel

600 E. Carmel Dr. Ste 144

Carmel, IN. 46032 Optimal Care Maumee

3550 Briarfield Blvd. Ste 300

Maumee, OH. 43537

SOURCE Optimal Care