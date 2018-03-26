Optimal Introduces Virtual Employee Services

"We have seen that many companies, specifically those in the information technology industry, are facing challenges in skilled manpower management. They are unable to hire the talent they are looking for at their local level and at an affordable cost. Keeping this in mind, Optimal Group has introduced this exciting new initiative. We offer world class software developers, app developers, web designers, data scientists and digital marketing experts in a cost effective manner. This will help companies facing IT manpower issues in the western world. It will also help workers in developing nations get jobs sitting in their own countries. The virtual staff will get international exposure while living in and working from their own countries," said Dharmesh Shah, Operations Director, Optimal Virtual Employee.

"Our cost effective solutions offer customized and flexible engagements. We provide services across multiple time zones without the issues of handling staff physically. We handle IT manpower management issues of companies while letting them focus on their core business. Our website http://www.optimalvirtualemployee.com provides details of our services. We follow monthly rolling contracts, which ensures that there is no additional burden on manpower outsourcing companies. We work as a bridge between the global talent pool and companies looking for talent," explained Shantanu Dublish, Marketing Director, Optimal Virtual Employee.

About Optimal Group

Optimal Group has been providing custom made solutions to clients, working with all major companies in the IT and financial sector in Australia, New Zealand and the US, for more than 10 years.

