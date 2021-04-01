Optimal Vehicle Management through Telematics: Fleet Complete and ConMet Team Up

Combining intelligent solutions for optimal vehicle management

The ConMet PreSet Plus® SmartHub is the first connected health monitoring system integrated into hub assemblies. SmartHub monitors in real-time, the condition of the hub, brake, and tire health to assist fleet managers in making informed maintenance decisions.

The combined solution integrates data from the SmartHub into Fleet Complete dashboards to help customers optimize vehicle care and performance. This can help fleets and their drivers improve safety, minimize costly roadside maintenance events, and maximize uptime.

Paul Washicko, VP & General Manager of the Digital Business Unit at ConMet states, "SmartHub provides a comprehensive connected solution for fleets, giving them access to critical vehicle data. The technology is also backed by more than 50 years of ConMet advanced wheel-end expertise and the latest in data analytics, resulting in reliable insights that customers can depend upon. Together with Fleet Complete, we will be able to offer this extended visibility to our joint customers. We're excited to see the positive impact our partnership will have for the commercial vehicle industry as a whole."

Tony Lourakis, Chief Executive Officer at Fleet Complete shares, "The wheel-end is a critical component of any commercial vehicle. With ConMet as a partner, we will be able to offer our customers greater insights and better visibility into the vehicle's entire ecosystem. This collaboration is helping us achieve our most important goal—helping fleets thrive by solving their unique problems through smart technologies."

About Fleet Complete:

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth.

For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com

Twitter: @FleetComplete

LinkedIn: Fleet Complete

Facebook: Fleet Complete



About ConMet:

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

ConMet is committed to creating products and services that align with critical customer needs. The development of more efficient products, processes, and technology that transform the way customers run and maintain their vehicles is central to ConMet's vision.

SOURCE Fleet Complete