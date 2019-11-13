OptimalPlus Named in Two Gartner Hype Cycle Reports in 2019

HOLON, Israel, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OptimalPlus , the global leader in lifecycle analytics solutions for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries, today announced that the world's leading research and advisory company Gartner has recognized OptimalPlus in its Hype Cycle for Innovation in Manufacturing Industries, 20191 and the Hype Cycle for Manufacturing Operations Strategy, 20192 (Gartner subscription required) as a Digital Thread Sample Vendor. This is the second consecutive year that OptimalPlus has been recognized in multiple Gartner Hype Cycle reports, having been listed in four of its 2018 Hype Cycle Reports: IT Evolution in Manufacturing, 2018, Manufacturing Operations Strategy, 2018 Managing Operational Technology, 2018 and Life Sciences, 2018.

OptimalPlus is the leader in lifecycle analytics for the electronics industry and its entire supply chain with applications in semiconductor, consumer electronics and automotive. OptimalPlus's Open Platform combines machine-learning algorithms with a global data infrastructure to drive real-time product analytics that extracts hidden insights from the data silos throughout the supply chain. The solution provides full supply chain visibility, enhances production metrics, and ensures high-level product reliability while working seamlessly with companies' existing in-house analytics tools.

"We are delighted to be named to in two Gartner Hype Cycle Reports in 2019 relating to innovation in manufacturing," said Dan Glotter, Founder and CEO of OptimalPlus. "For us at OptimalPlus, innovation in manufacturing runs through the very heart of who we are as a company, as is testified by our continually growing customer base who continue to develop their manufacturing structure and intelligence."

According to Gartner, "a digital thread is a framework that enables the collection, organization and presentation of data for multiple factors that influence a product and/or process and their evolutions over their respective life cycles. This integration and organization of data and information allows multiple users to access, integrate, organize, trace and transform disparate technical and knowledge-based data from multiple operational and enterprise-level systems", and Gartner gives the category a "high" benefit rating.

OptimalPlus allows for a fully integrated, end-to-end approach to multi-operational systems by offering a platform for traceability. By analyzing the "product DNA", the manufacturing data of a product throughout all of the manufacturing, assembly and test data available for components, OptimalPlus traces the complete digital thread across all points of production.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

OptimalPlus is the global leader in lifecycle analytics solutions for the automotive, semiconductor, and electronics industries, serving tier-1 suppliers and OEMs. Analyzing data from over 100 billion devices annually, OptimalPlus enables enhancements in key manufacturing metrics such as yield and efficiency, improves product quality and reliability, and provides full supply chain visibility. Seamlessly integrated with other already existing tools, the OptimalPlus Open Platform combines machine-learning with a global data infrastructure to provide real-time product analytics and to extract insights from data across the entire supply chain. Optimal Plus has offices in Asia, Europe, the United States, and Israel. For more information, visit http://www.optimalplus.com/ . Follow us on Twitter @OptimalPlus.

1 Gartner "Hype Cycle for Innovation in Manufacturing Industries, 2019," Marc Halpern, et al, 29 July 2019

2 Gartner "Hype Cycle for Manufacturing Operations Strategy, 2019," Simon Jacobson, 2 August 2019

