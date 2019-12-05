OptimalPlus Selected by the DENSO Corporation to Provide Advanced Lifecycle Analytics to Its Semiconductor Division

HOLON, Israel, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OptimalPlus , the global leader in lifecycle analytics solutions, today announced that the global mobility supplier DENSO Corporation has selected OptimalPlus to provide lifecycle analytics for its semiconductor manufacturing division. The OptimalPlus solutions will be used by the DENSO Corporation, which develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today, to drive improvements in key metrics such as yield, reliability, efficiency, and cost.

Manufacturers are facing increasing demands for reliability, while at the same time electronic components and the manufacturing required to make them grow in complexity. Nearly all consumer electronics devices are assembled with parts coming from varied geographical locations and manufacturers rely on separate siloes of information, making it exceedingly difficult to ensure that complicated electronic components will function safely and reliably. OptimalPlus addresses these issues by providing unprecedented visibility throughout the supply chain, enabling the DENSO Corporation to have a full overview of production, increase efficiency and even perform preemptive actions to prevent unreliable components from being deployed, avoiding costly recalls.

"We are very pleased to have been selected by the DENSO Corporation to provide our lifecycle analytics to their semiconductor manufacturing division," said Dan Glotter, OptimalPlus Founder and CEO. "The OptimalPlus solutions are designed to easily integrate into existing analytics solutions, providing added value to systems that have already demonstrated their value. Our solutions have proven substantial improvements in key manufacturing metrics such as; reliability, with up to 50% improvements in case avoidance, and efficiency, with up to a 25% increase in throughput."

As a leading provider of lifecycle analytics solutions for the automotive, semiconductor, and electronics industries, OptimalPlus' solutions are in use with top tier-1 suppliers and OEMs worldwide. The company's solutions have demonstrated substantial impacts on manufacturing metrics and KPIs as well as provides full supply chain visibility. OptimalPlus is able to accomplish this level of insight by combining big data with machine-learning algorithms on a global data infrastructure to drive real-time product analytics that extracts hidden insights across data silos throughout the supply chain.

"The DENSO Corporation is constantly on the look for technologies that can provide measurable value to our manufacturing divisions," said Shoichi Yamaguchi, the Head of Business Unit of the DENSO Corporation. "It became clear that the unique capabilities of OptimalPlus would enable significant improvements across several manufacturing metrics including reliability, efficiency, yield, and speed, and we look forward to benefitting from the results of their lifecycle analytics solution."

About OptimalPlus

OptimalPlus is the global leader in lifecycle analytics solutions for the automotive, semiconductor, and electronics industries, serving tier-1 suppliers and OEMs. Analyzing data from over 100 billion devices annually, OptimalPlus enables enhancements in key manufacturing metrics such as yield and efficiency, improves product quality and reliability, and provides full supply chain visibility. Seamlessly integrated with other already existing tools, the OptimalPlus Open Platform combines machine-learning with a global data infrastructure to provide real-time product analytics and to extract insights from data across the entire supply chain. Optimal Plus has offices in Asia, Europe, the United States, and Israel. For more information, visit http://www.optimalplus.com/ . Follow us on Twitter @OptimalPlus.

