OptimalPlus Selected to Join Automotive Electronics Council's Component Technical Committee

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OptimalPlus , the global leader in lifecycle analytics solutions for the automotive, semiconductor, and electronics industries, today announced their acceptance to the Component Technical Committee of the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC). Created by leading automakers to establish a common qualification and quality standards system for vehicles and their components, the AEC has grown to include dozens of OEMs and top tier suppliers of the automotive industry.

To date, OptimalPlus is the only analytics solution provider that has been approved to join the Component Technical Committee which operates as the standardization body for establishing standards for reliable high-quality electronic components.

As a global leader in lifecycle analytics solutions, OptimalPlus will be participating in the forums focusing on semiconductors and electronics in the automotive industry alongside leading car and component manufacturers. OptimalPlus will be offering insights gathered from screening over 100 billion devices annually and partnerships with companies in the automotive, electronics, and semiconductor industries.

"We are proud to join the distinguished forum of the AEC," said Yitzhak (Kiki) Ohayon, VP of Business Development at OptimalPlus. "This is a testament to our commitment to bring value to the automotive industry. It is a great honor to be recognized by industry leaders for the value we provide to the industry as it grows and faces new challenges. Our advanced lifecycle analytics are helping the automotive industry as well as the manufacturers who create components for them navigate the pitfalls of an increasingly complicated supply chain."

At the recent AEC Reliability Workshop, OptimalPlus, alongside NXP and KLA, presented a completed Proof of Concept to reduce latent reliability defects in semiconductors for the automotive industry. The POC demonstrates the ability to reduce screening and inspection costs, improve product reliability and performance, and to improve overall product yield.

About the AEC

The Automotive Electronics Council (AEC) was originally established by Chrysler, Ford, and GM for the purpose of establishing common part-qualification and quality-system standards. From its inception, the AEC has consisted of two Committees: the Quality Systems Committee and the Component Technical Committee. Today, the committees are composed of representatives from the Sustaining Members (currently Aptiv, Autoliv, Bose Corporation, Continental Corporation, Cummins, Delphi Technologies, Denso International America, Gentex Corporation, Harman, Hella, John Deere Electronics Solutions (Phoenix International), Kostal Automotive, Lear Corporation, Magna Electronics, Sirius XM, Valeo, Visteon Corporation and ZF TRW Automotive) and other Technical, Associate, and Guest Members.

The AEC Component Technical Committee is the standardization body for establishing standards for reliable, high-quality electronic components. Components meeting these specifications are suitable for use in the harsh automotive environment without additional component-level qualification testing.

About OptimalPlus

OptimalPlus is the global leader in lifecycle analytics solutions for the automotive, semiconductor, and electronics industries, serving tier-1 suppliers and OEMs. Analyzing data from over 100 billion devices annually, OptimalPlus enables enhancements in key manufacturing metrics such as yield and efficiency, improves product quality and reliability, and provides full supply chain visibility. Seamlessly integrated with other already existing tools, the OptimalPlus Open Platform combines machine-learning with a global data infrastructure to provide real-time product analytics and to extract insights from data across the entire supply chain. Optimal Plus has offices in Asia, Europe, the United States, and Israel. For more information, visit OptimalPlus.com. Follow us on Twitter @OptimalPlus.

SOURCE OptimalPlus

