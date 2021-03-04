Optimas Solutions Adds Larger M12 - M18 Diameters to Existing MATHread® and Taptite® 2000 Licensed Fastener Production

GLENVIEW, Ill., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider, announced it has added larger diameter (M12-M18) fastener production of the industry standard MATHread® and Taptite 2000® licensed products. The larger M12-M18 MATHread and Taptite 2000 diameters enhance Optimas' licensed products manufacturing capabilities that already included smaller diameters of MATHread®, Mortorq®, Phillips Square-Driv®, Remform®, and Taptite 2000® brands.

These enhanced, larger diameter capabilities complement existing smaller diameter offerings, and further support Optimas' continued quest to deliver industry leading manufacturing solutions to distributors and OEMs directly.

"We've been manufacturing licensed fasteners for smaller diameters for a number of years," said Marc Strandquist, CEO of Optimas. "Now with technological upgrades made at our Wood Dale, IL and Droitwich, UK manufacturing facilities, we can produce larger diameters of licensed products to make us more competitive in a variety of industries that require larger fasteners, such as automotive, heavy duty trucks, construction machinery, and agricultural equipment."

By adding these larger diameter capabilities, Optimas is able to build on partnerships with reputable OEM brands wanting to onshore more manufacturing with licenses especially beneficial to industrial applications.

These licenses allow Optimas to supply its customers next generation fastening solutions which guarantee measurable advantages, including improved performance, reduced installation times, and weight savings and cost savings. Optimas offers cold-forming manufacturing for a variety of fasteners at its Wood Dale, IL and Droitwich, UK facilities, including self-threading designs for metals and a roll-forming design for plastics.

"We continue to improve our manufacturing capabilities by working with high-quality, well-respected fastener licensers, such as MATHread, Phillips, and Taptite," said Strandquist. "As we continue to roll out our Manufacturing Solutions strategy that we announced in the third-quarter of 2020, it was a natural progression to add larger diameter licensed product capabilities for existing and new customer applications."

