Optimas Solutions Promotes President of the Americas Marc Strandquist to Chief Executive Officer Role

GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimas Solutions, a global manufacturer and distributor of industrial fasteners and supply chain solutions, announced today the promotion of President of the Americas Marc Strandquist to Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds newly elected Optimas Board Chair and AIP Operating Partner TJ Rosengarth.

In his new role, he will oversee the planning and execution of the company's strategic plan for its regional business groups—Americas and International. He will also oversee the company's corporate functions that support these business units.

Strandquist will continue to oversee the company's Americas business unit. In that role, he has ignited revenue growth, service diversification and technology advancements under his Manufacturing Solutions strategy. Planned and launched earlier this year, this strategy is also driving improvements in sourcing and operations and enhancing customer service across the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America.

"Marc is the right person to lead Optimas into the future," said Rosengarth. "He's deeply committed to the company and has the strategic vision, industry relationships and leadership style to build on the success we've earned this year. I am excited to continue working with him and the entire senior leadership team. This ensures a seamless transition for Optimas and that this phase of market growth and leadership will continue."

"Optimas is unique in the marketplace and I'm honored to be leading this company," Strandquist added. "We are on a positive path and well positioned to continue building on the strong momentum we've gained this year. We have a talented group of people throughout the world who are re-thinking how our customers and suppliers can achieve their supply chain and manufacturing goals."

Marc Strandquist joined Optimas as President of the Americas in January of 2020 with over 30 years of experience in the fastener distribution and manufacturing industry. Strandquist has deep experience overseeing fastener companies in Europe, South America and North America. He is also a past president of the National Fastener Distributors Association (NFDA).

