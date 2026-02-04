Optimas Solutions to Operate as Independent Business Following Sale of International Region to Exponent

Transaction Reflects Industrial Manufacturing Evolution Toward Regional Production and Supply Chains

WOOD DALE, Ill., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimas Solutions has entered into an agreement for Exponent to acquire its International business unit, creating two stand-alone, regionally focused companies designed to better serve customers and suppliers in today's evolving supply chain environment.

Optimas Solutions will continue operating across North and South America, while the new business will assume the name Optimas International and operate across EMEA and Asia-Pacific. Both organizations will remain headquartered in their current locations—Wood Dale, Illinois, USA and Gloucester, UK, respectively.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the second quarter of 2026, subject to the completion of applicable employee representative processes and customary regulatory approvals.

Designed for How Supply Chains Work Today

This move represents the culmination of a multi-year transformation that began in 2020, during which Optimas evolved from a centralized global structure into two autonomous, yet closely aligned, regional businesses.

"Supply chains today must be agile and resilient," said Daniel Harms, CEO, Optimas Solutions. "We will remain a globally connected, regionally focused company that is well positioned to adapt to our changing customer needs. This event facilitates faster decision making, greater service flexibility and more effective responses to local market and customer needs."

No Disruption for Americas Customers or Suppliers

Customers and suppliers in North and South America will continue working with the same leadership teams, day-to-day contacts and operational processes.

Parts availability and service continuity—including customer commitments and delivery expectations—remain unchanged.

Global customers, serviced jointly by both businesses, will continue to experience seamless execution between Optimas and Optimas International.

Distribution networks, manufacturing capabilities, and value-added services remain fully intact.

Special provisions enable the businesses to collaborate on future opportunities where it makes strategic sense.

Stronger Americas Value Proposition

For customers and prospects in North and South America, Optimas' regional focus enhances its ability to deliver speed, reliability and operational excellence. Key benefits include:

Improved inventory availability, demand planning and delivery logistics

Faster decision-making and solutions development and implementation

A more resilient supply chain tuned to regional market dynamics

Manufacturing as a distinct value proposition supporting quality, consistency and speed

Clear Benefits for Supply Partners

This stand-alone structure also strengthens supplier partnerships by facilitating greater alignment, faster decisions, and deeper regional collaboration. Suppliers, regardless of their location, can expect:

Continuity in teams, processes and performance expectations

More focused regional forecasting and joint planning

Increased investment in manufacturing, logistics and digital tools

Stable, predictable partnerships backed by a financially stronger business

"Supplier relationships are foundational to Optimas and our industrial manufacturing customers," Harms added. "As a stand-alone business, we are able to invest more deliberately in those partnerships while creating long-term growth opportunities."

Positioned for Growth and Innovation

Optimas emerges from this transaction more operationally advanced, financially stronger and focused on value creation. It's positioned to support aggressive growth plans that include organic and inorganic components plus:

Greater industry diversification

Digital automation and operational innovation

Supply chain resilience and network optimization

Targeted investments aligned with customer needs

About Optimas Solutions

Optimas Solutions is a leading, tech-enabled manufacturer/distributor of fasteners and inventory management, engineering and quality services for North and South American industrial OEMs, tier partners and distributors. With deep supply chain expertise, Optimas minimizes risk and cost, optimizes inventory, enhances operations and improves quality. Our impact is reflected in the products of leading brands and showcased at optimas.com and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Stuart Katz

[email protected]

SOURCE Optimas