OPTIMATUM SOLUTIONS JOINS INC. 5000 LIST

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimatum Solutions LLC ("Optimatum") today announced its addition to the Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. This prestigious ranking represents some of the highly successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies building our future."

Optimatum is a vendor management firm focused exclusively on the HR Supply Chain - encompassing the programs, processes and vendors that deliver employer-sponsored healthcare, retirement and HR Systems. Additionally, Optimatum, in the role of "Your Operating Partner for HR Operations™" supports organizations throughout the M&A lifecycle, simultaneously capturing value through harmonization along the HR workstream.

"This exciting milestone is a recognition of our ability to create value for our clients," says David Neikrug, Chief Executive Officer. "Companies are challenged by vendor management, a complicated, time-consuming and data-intensive process," says Neikrug. "We offer a fresh set of expert eyes and a unique solution that produces better outcomes."

Clients who deploy Optimatum's solutions routinely enjoy mitigated costs, improved compliance and streamlined HR processes. "Whether your organization is undergoing a merger or acquisition or looking to improve HR efficiencies, Optimatum drives solutions at a time when wastefulness is a luxury we can no longer afford," Neikrug says.

He adds, "We owe this honor to our dedicated team, who every day deliver on our promise to improve the HR workstream and achieve operational efficiency for our clients. I'm thrilled about this recognition of their efforts."

Optimatum is a vendor management firm that focuses exclusively on the HR Supply Chain, Delivering HR Operational Efficiency Through Vendor Accountability with turnkey solutions that improve the financial, operating performance, transparency and accountability of HR programs while still maintaining existing vendor relationships.

Our support of the HR workstream during the M&A lifecycle encompasses operational due diligence, day-one readiness and post day-one synergies. As Your Operating Partner for HR Operations™ - we assist sponsors in leveraging the aggregate purchasing power of their portfolio to capture value and drive margin expansion.

The Inc. 5000 list and methodology

The proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. The class of 2023 includes companies who have added nearly 1.2 million jobs to the economy over the past three years.

