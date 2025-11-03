Optimax Eyewear Group Launches FORK, Bringing Club Culture to Fashion Sunglasses with a New Line of Light-Tinted, Unisex Frames

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimax Eyewear Group , the parent company of GlassesUSA.com and a global leader in eyewear innovation across commerce, technology, and design, proudly announces the official launch of Fork Eyewear , a new fashion-forward sunglasses brand for nightlife, inspired by club culture.

FORK Eyewear debuts with five statement designs, each available in multiple light-tint variations including blue, green, orange and gray. All styles are unisex and engineered for maximum comfort with premium acetates, metals and advanced reflective coatings that allow clear visibility at night while maintaining a bold, fashion-forward look during the day. The collection blends streetwear influences with club culture aesthetics, capturing the pulse of nightlife.

The brand's launch campaign will roll out across TikTok and Instagram with influencers reflecting its spirit, with the collection available for purchase on ForkEyewear.com and directly via TikTok Shop and Instagram Shop. The launch is strategically timed ahead of the November holiday season and New Year's Eve to tap into the peak of fashion and party culture.

"We identified a real opportunity in the cultural energy surrounding nightlife and club scenes," says Hila Stram, General Manager of Fork Eyewear and Chief Design Officer at Optimax Eyewear Group. "With our design expertise, access to premium materials, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, we created a line that brings something new to the market: fashion-forward, high-quality sunglasses at a disruptive price point."

FORK is part of the group's broader strategy to expand its influence across new segments. After disrupting online D2C retail with GlassesUSA.com and transforming the vision insurance space with UVP , the company is taking its next step into the sunglasses market with a brand built on cultural relevance and premium design.

"FORK is another powerful extension of Optimax's mission since 2008: to shape the eyewear industry," says Daniel Rothman, Co-Founder and CEO of Optimax Eyewear Group. "We are proud to be customer-centric and always driven by the latest trends, leading the market not only with technology, commerce, and retail innovation, but also with fashion-forward designs developed in-house, all while bringing the best value to our customers worldwide."

"FORK is a strategic driver for growth," Eldad Rothman, COO & Co-Founder of Optimax Eyewear Group, said. "Having successfully launched seven other in-house brands under the Optimax umbrella, with over five million pairs sold, we know what it takes to create designs that engage customers and drive real business impact. FORK taps into the potential we identified in club culture and an edgier consumer segment seeking something new and elevated, continuing to push boundaries in design and product innovation."

About Optimax Eyewear Group Founded in 2008, Optimax Eyewear Group is a global, vertically integrated company transforming the eyewear industry through technology, design innovation, and a customer-centric approach. Its subsidiaries include GlassesUSA.com, an online platform that leverages technology and innovation to offer designer and in-house eyewear brands at accessible prices; UVP (United Vision Plan), a pioneer and disruptor in the B2B eyewear managed care industry, providing customizable, cost-effective vision plans for members, employers, and brokers;. Together with Unica and Fork Eyewear, Optimax's portfolio combines innovation, commerce, and product design to shape the future of the global eyewear industry.

SOURCE Optimax Eyewear