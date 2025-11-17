Optimax Eyewear Group Launches OTTICA.com, a New Luxury E-Commerce Website Featuring the World's Finest Brands

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimax Eyewear Group , the parent company of GlassesUSA.com , UVP , and FORK Eyewear , announces the launch of OTTICA.com , a new multi-brand luxury e-commerce platform designed to redefine the high-end eyewear shopping experience. OTTICA.com serves as the luxury online destination where heritage brands, exceptional craftsmanship, and boutique-level service are delivered directly to the consumer's home.

After reshaping how consumers purchase eyewear and making it accessible to all through online channels, Optimax is now expanding its focus into the luxury eyewear market. With the launch of OTTICA.com, Optimax delivers an elevated experience tailored to customers seeking high-end designer eyewear, combining convenience with an expertly curated selection in online luxury retail. Building on years of optical and online retail expertise, OTTICA.com brings the full boutique-level luxury experience directly to customers' homes, aiming to become the leading online platform for those who demand luxury eyewear and an exceptional service.

To fulfill this promise, OTTICA.com offers a carefully curated selection of the world's most iconic designer eyewear brands, including Gucci Eyewear , Prada Eyewear , Tom Ford , Oliver Peoples , Dolce & Gabbana , and many more. Curated by top fashion experts, this exclusive collection is paired with attractive pricing, an industry-first 45-day home try-on, advanced AR virtual try-on technology, and complimentary, high-quality prescription lenses assembled in the United States. This one-of-a-kind model empowers customers to explore, select, and customize their top-designer frames with complete confidence- setting a new standard in online luxury eyewear retail.

"This is more than just an expansion, it's an opportunity to bring a true luxury experience and accessibility to the eyewear space," said Daniel Rothman, Co-Founder and CEO of Optimax Eyewear Group. "Our vision for OTTICA.com is to be the go-to destination for luxury brand enthusiasts. A place where they can explore, discover, and buy any premium frame they desire, all backed by exceptional service and expert optical fitting, right from the comfort of their own home."

"The enthusiasm from our top global brand partners confirms our belief that OTTICA.com is the necessary and natural evolution for the luxury eyewear market," said Eldad Rothman, Co-Founder and COO of Optimax Eyewear Group. "Our expertise in digital retail, optical operations, and our strong relationships has allowed us to create a platform that reflects the high expectations of today's luxury customer. We are delivering the premium service and expertise that match the excellence of these timeless styles."

The launch will be supported by a broad digital campaign across social media, video and search channels, focusing on the elevated brand experience and curated assortment. OTTICA.com is positioned as the destination for luxury eyewear, marking a significant milestone in Optimax Eyewear Group's vision to continually shape the future of the eyewear industry.

About Optimax Eyewear Group

Founded in 2008, Optimax Eyewear Group is a global, vertically integrated company transforming the eyewear industry through technology, design innovation, and a customer-centric approach. Its subsidiaries include GlassesUSA.com, an online platform that leverages technology and innovation to offer designer and in-house eyewear brands at accessible prices; UVP (United Vision Plan), a pioneer and disruptor in the B2B eyewear managed care industry, providing customizable, cost-effective vision plans for members, employers, and brokers; FORK a trendy sunglasses brand inspired by club-culture;. Together with OTTICA.com, Optimax's portfolio combines innovation, commerce, and product design to shape the future of the global eyewear industry.

