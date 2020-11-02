Optime Care Recognizes National Family Caregivers Month: Patient-First Strategy Highlights the Role of Caregivers for People with Orphan and Rare Disorders

EARTH CITY, Mo., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optime Care, a nationally recognized pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization maximizing therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders, is pleased to recognize November 2020 as National Family Caregivers Month and emphasizes its support for the nation's families and friends who care for patients with orphan and rare diseases. Optime Care's patient-first approach offers counseling, guidance and education based upon patient and caregiver needs.

"This year, we want to acknowledge the difficulties that millions of caregivers in this country face while supporting patients who are struggling with a rare or orphan disorder, as well as the unprecedented challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic," says Donovan Quill, president and CEO, Optime Care. "Our specialty Rx pharmacists have played a critical role in helping caregivers to manage the clinical and non-clinical issues associated with rare disease, and provide expertise and support every step of the way. Our entire team strives to optimize the therapeutic value of a specialty drug by ensuring prescription accuracy, compliance and adherence to treatment."

National Family Caregivers Month provides resources for self-care, advocacy and de-stressing, as well as tips on health, how to communicate with providers and new health-related assistive technologies to help caregivers cope.

"Caregivers and patients can contact an Optime Care pharmacist 24/7 and benefit from annual reassessments that ensure that goals of therapy are on track and every challenge is addressed to improve quality of life." Quill adds.

