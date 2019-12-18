Optimega and the Importance of Omega-3's

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimega LLC is changing the way people consume Omega-3 fatty acids. As an integral part of human development, Omega-3s are essential in building a healthy body, but the options for how to consume them have been fairly limited. Omega-3 fatty acids are unique in that they are not created within the human body, so they must be taken from an external source. A diet rich in fish, or flaxseed, can provide some of the recommended amounts of Omega-3's, but for most people, supplements are the only way to ensure they're getting the right dose.

Based in the United States, break-through company Optimega offers a new way to get a daily recommended dose of Omega-3s: drinkable, great-tasting 2.5oz shots. Unlike capsules that can take a long time to digest and absorb, Optimega's Omega-3 shots are quickly absorbed by the body, delivering energy and mental clarity.

Optimega's Omega-3 shots contain all the nutrients of fish oil but without the fishy smell or taste, along with a whopping 1000mg of Omega-3s, making them stronger than traditional capsules. Omega-3 fish oil is potent because it contains both Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which work together in the body to treat and prevent an array of conditions. DHA is an essential Omega-3 fatty acid because it is the main structural component in the makeup of the human brain, as well as skin cells, and retina. Consuming DHA regularly is a good way to maintain long term brain health, and an increased dose has even been shown to elevate mood and ease symptoms in patients with depression.

EPA or Eicosapentaenoic acid is a polyunsaturated fatty acid, mainly available in fish oil. EPA is essential in creating prostaglandins in the human body. Prostaglandins are part of the body's healing process, created "at the site of tissue damage or infection," to help the body recover when it's sick or injured. EPA plays a vital role in controlling inflammation, blood flow, blood pressure, and other responses to bodily trauma. When taken in the long term, EPA can help reduce blood pressure and hypertension, as well as contribute to a healthy immune system.

For people who have trouble swallowing pills, or taking anything with a fishy taste or smell, Optimega presents a solution to a long unanswered call for better supplemental options in taking Omega-3s. Optimega has specific shots formulated for daily use like Omega Shots™ Daily Support, a version for post-workout recovery called Omega Shots™ Sport, and shots formulated for specific body needs like Omega Shots™ 50+ and Omega Shots™ Prenatal. Every shot provides substantial energy and provides a nutritional boost to keep every-body moving.

