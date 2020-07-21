Optimega Expands to Walmart.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness brand Optimega partners with Walmart to make their drinkable omega-3 supplements available through Walmart.com. Selling through Walmart is a major victory for Optimega, since the online retail giant is predicted to double their e-commerce sales from $15 billion in 2018 to nearly $38 billion by the end of 2020. Optimega innovates new avenues to better nutrition with their easy to ingest supplements, garnering them the attention of new customers, and some of the largest retailers in the country.

More people are buying supplements from home in order to stay safe, so online retail expansion is a major turning point for Optimega. By listing products through Walmart, Optimega can tap into a large portion of the United States market that does not buy their supplements in specialty stores and may not have known that omega-3 fish oil was available in the form of a drinkable shot. This ability to reach new audiences is part of what has fueled Optimega's continued expansion throughout 2020.

Walmart has been gaining traction as one of the country's leading suppliers for supplements, mainly because customers can easily add them onto a larger online order. But Walmart has also tapped into the market for sports nutrition products as many customers are buying their protein powders and pre-workout supplements from this e-commerce one-stop-shop.

In addition to their other specialized omega-3 shots, Optimega also makes shots that are specially formulated for anyone looking for a nutritional boost while working out. Optimega's OMEGA ShotsTM - Sport were developed by a team of sports nutritionists to help enhance workout performance.

The two most vital types of omega-3's found in fish oil are eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Optimega's OMEGA ShotsTM Sport delivers EPA 500mg and DHA 500mg with higher bioavailability than taking the same amount of fish oil in capsule form. Gel capsules that contain similar levels of omega-3s often do not absorb completely into the body, so much of the omega-3 content is not put to nutritional use.

Optimega's Omega Shots offer nearly double the recommended dose of omega-3s required to reap the full beneficial effects. And because Omega Shots come in a more active, liquid form, they can be added to juice or smoothies, along with other supplements, or just taken on their own as a quick two-ounce drink.

Optimega also offers different types of omega-3 shots formulated for a variety of customer needs, like Omega Shots™ Daily Support, and Omega Shots™ 50+, and Omega Shots™ Prenatal.

Throughout 2020 Optimega has been expanding their online platform to make all of their specialized omega-3 shots available across different e-commerce platforms. They are currently available through their company website as well as some of the largest online retailers in the United States, now including Walmart.com.

