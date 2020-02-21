Optimega Makes Getting Brain-Enhancing Omega-3's Easier Than Ever

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental health company, Optimega was founded in 2017 and saw immediate success with its line of Omega-3 products. Optimega says they know how hard it can be for most Americans to get enough Omega-3 fish oil in their diet, and felt that the available ways to take fish oil were outdated and ineffective.

Many omega-3 products on the market come in the form of gel caps which can be difficult to swallow for older customers and often come with an unpleasant aftertaste that "come up" hours after taking them. Instead of capsules, Optimega makes easy to drink, good-tasting 2.5oz shots that contain an incredible 1000mg of omega-3s. While all of Optimega's shots contain the same heroic dose of this essential fatty acid, they have different versions of their product to cater to the needs of different customer groups. For example, Omega Shots™50+ was formulated specifically to meet the nutritional needs of older adults, while Omega Shots™ Prenatal was designed to be taken as part of a prenatal vitamin regimen.

Over the past decade there has been a rise in popularity for Omega-3 products, and for a good reason: more and more research shows that omega-3 fatty acid is a key component of nutritional health.

In addition to the vital role they play in prenatal development, adult memory function, and even cardiovascular health, omega-3's have also been linked to maintaining the healthy brain tissue that helps regulate mood. In the early 2000s, a great deal of research emerged suggesting that regular ingestion of high doses of omega-3 fatty acids might be used as a form of nutritional therapy for a wide variety of mood disorders, from major depression and bipolar, to more elusive, often less treatable conditions such as schizophrenia.

As with any nutritional supplement, absorption is key. Many people found that they were experiencing little or no beneficial effects after taking fish oil capsules that were either an incorrect dosage or too difficult for their bodies to absorb. By taking the same high dose of omega-3 fatty acids usually found in pills, and putting it in the form of a drinkable liquid shot, Optimega has increased the bioavailability of their omega-3's, meaning they can be more easily absorbed and used by the body.

Optimega has experienced a lot of upward mobility since its business opened in 2017. While they started as a purely online retailer, popularity has grown and their customer base has expanded, now Optimega is getting ready to release their Omega Shots™ to retailers across the United States in the coming months of 2020. Expect to hear more from this breakthrough company on the cutting edge of Omega-3 nutritional health.

