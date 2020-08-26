Optimega's Drinkable Omega-3 Prenatal Supplements Available Through Amazon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling via online channels has become a necessity in the modern retail world. With more customers buying from home, e-commerce sales have been on the rise over the past four months and show no signs of slowing. Supplemental nutrition brand Optimega has recently partnered with one of the largest e-commerce retailers in the world, Amazon.com, to begin selling their drinkable Omega-3 supplements to a larger customer base throughout the United States. Now for the first time, Optimega's prenatal shots are available through Amazon.

Amazon sales represent an enormous portion of the e-commerce market, making up nearly two-thirds of all online purchase orders. Optimega has seen extensive growth in 2020 as they have listed their products across a host of retail giants, but Amazon represents a significant win for the company for a couple of key reasons:

Amazon is famous not only for its speedy ordering and product availability but also for its large collection of customer reviews. Customer reviews play a major role in whether or not new and potential customers ultimately choose to click buy. The ability to research products through Amazon and easily read previous customer feedback means that customers are more likely to order products, even if they end up ordering through a different website.

Another benefit to Amazon selling is the ease in which customers can search and find specific products, which takes a lot of the guesswork out of promotion. And prenatal vitamins are some of the most heavily scrutinized supplements on the market, so Optimega's attention to product quality stands out in terms of potency and ease of use.

Omega-3 fatty acids have long been hailed by nutritional science as a vital part of any supplement regimen, but one of the main reasons omega-3s are so vital during pregnancy is that omega-3s also play an important role in supporting development of the baby's brain and eye tissue.

Getting a high enough dose of omega-3 can be difficult since many forms of omega-3 fish oil come with a fishy smell or aftertaste that can be unpleasant during the stages of pregnancy where nausea is more prevalent. So Optimega is changing the way people consume their daily dose of omega-3s with Optimega's 2.5oz Omega Shots™. These drinkable, fruit-flavored shots come with no unpleasant aftertaste, and deliver an impressive 1000mg of omega-3s per shot.

Online retail sales have been a driving force behind continued success for the Optimega brand, helping them ensure that customers can get the products they need to take care of their bodies from anywhere in the world. This convenience is important for many people who are choosing to purchase products online right now, but particularly expectant mothers.

Projected sales for supplemental health products could reach nearly fifteen billion dollars by the year 2027, and Optimega is in a prime position to be a key player in the market. Optimega has all of their Omega Shots™ currently for sale through Amazon.com, including of course their Omega Shots™Prenatal.

Find them through a number of e-commerce retailers, and now through Amazon.com.

