Optimega's Drinkable Omega-3 Shots Are Available From Some Of the Largest Retailers On The Web

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 -- Optimega is expanding the online availability of their drinkable omega-3 supplements in the United States as e-commerce has taken precedence over in-store purchases. All of the supplemental health products offered by Optimega are currently available for purchase online, through various e-commerce retailers. Optimega prides itself on creating unique and effective products that are heavily researched, able to stand up to rigorous product testing.

So far in 2020, online sales of supplemental health products have generated over sixty-two billion dollars in sales revenue, with an expected growth of nearly twenty percent in the last five years, and market predictions indicate that this figure will increase in the years to come. The expected revenue from the supplement market could be over eighty-two billion dollars within the next two years. This statistic comes as no surprise considering that supplemental health products make up more than one-tenth of all online purchases, making this an opportune time for Optimega to focus on their online expansion.

More people staying at home has had a profound effect on the online retail market, but even before ordering online was the safest option, all types of supplement brands have always had a large stake in the world of e-commerce.

In a vast and often confusing market of new and emerging products for sale through online retailers, Optimega has the advantage of creating products tailored to a variety of customer needs. For example, Optimega has specifically formulated omega-3 shots for a variety of nutritional needs, like Omega Shots™ Daily Support for an everyday omega-3 boost, to serve in place of a daily fish oil capsule. For people who have a difficult time swallowing fish oil pills and fear the unpleasant aftertaste that can follow, hours later, taking a quick, drinkable shot is the best alternative.

Optimega's Omega Shots™ Sport help decrease post-workout recovery time. Omega-3s have been found to aid in muscle recovery following a strenuous workout and even re-energize the brain. Optimega also makes a specific prenatal version of their omega shots, designed to supply the healthy omega-3s that can help support brain and eye development in newly forming babies.

One of their most popular products has been their Omega Shots™50+ because they provide an easy way to take omega-3s for older adults who often rely on the beneficial effects of omega-3 fatty acids on maintaining healthy brain function.

Optimega is confident in their products because they offer customers an alternative to swallowing fish oil capsules and make it easy to get a full day's dose of omega-3s.

In order to provide the highest level of customer service, all Optimega products are currently available for online purchase, and the brand will be expanding across additional online retailers throughout the United States in 2020.

