Optimega's Omega3 Sports Shots Are Available Through Amazon.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimega launches its Omega Shots™ Sport: Advanced Omega-3 Shots for active adults on Amazon.com amidst one of the most crucial times in U.S. history for e-commerce sales. Selling products through Amazon brings new opportunities for Optimega, not only as a means to directly sell more products through one of the largest retailers in the world but also as a tool for building a wealth of reviews for their products.

Optimega has been selling its signature Omega-3 shots online through its company website since their launch but has recently expanded their presence into numerous e-commerce stores. Supplement sales have taken over Amazon and have now become an everyday purchase for many buyers, making up a significant amount of total sales.

Breakthrough brand Optimega offers a new way to receive the daily recommended dose of Omega-3's: Drinkable, great-tasting 2.5 oz "shots." Unlike capsules that can take longer to digest and absorb, Optimega's Omega-3 shots are quickly absorbed by the body, delivering the energy and mental clarity necessary to fuel an intense workout.

Optimega's Omega-3 shots contain all the nutrients of fish oil but without the fishy smell or taste. Omega-3 fish oil is particularly potent because it contains both docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which work together in the body to help maintain total health, especially during exercise. DHA is an essential Omega-3 fatty acid as it is the main structural component in the makeup of the human brain as well as skin cells and retina. Ingesting DHA regularly is a fantastic way to support long-term brain health, and an increased dose has even been shown to help sustain healthy blood flow.

EPA, or Eicosapentaenoic acid, is a polyunsaturated fatty acid, helpful in making prostaglandins, which are part of the body's healing process, created "at the site of tissue damage," to help the body recover faster.

In the world of e-commerce, especially through Amazon, reviews are essential. Attracting customers to try a new type of supplement, especially fish oil, can be quite difficult. But Optimega has been winning over customers with its superior taste and delivery method.

Online sales have become a necessity, and Optimega has a strong understanding of tech-literacy that has made its presence known in the world of e-commerce. This is a major advantage for the company, since today in the United States over 75% of all retail sales take place online, through giants like Amazon. Amazon alone comprises over two-thirds of all online sales, meaning that maintaining product listings through their platform is a must.

Optimega's Amazon expansion represents a major step for the brand as it make its way into the United States retail market. Look for Optimega products for sale through Amazon as the brand continues to expand its retail presence.

