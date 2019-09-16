OptimERA Selects Parallel Wireless to Bring Wireless Broadband in Alaska

Alaska has some of the most remote regions in the United States, with extreme weather and challenging terrain that make bringing connectivity almost impossible in some areas. A key goal of OptimERA is to bring cost-effective high-speed LTE service to consumers, schools, hospitals and businesses using Parallel Wireless cloud-native OpenRAN solution. This solution will allow OptimERA to quickly build a 4G network and future-proof their network for 5G. This fully virtualized solution utilizes Parallel Wireless' software-defined RRH which is orchestrated by the Parallel Wireless OpenRAN software to make the network easy and cost-effective to deploy and maintain. Using open interfaces, this solution has the flexibility to support various deployment scenarios, including densification, and remote installations. This will help OptimERA easily and affordably deliver the highest quality of service.

With Parallel Wireless's OpenRAN solution, OptimERA benefits from:

A cloud-native architecture that enables quick and easy deployments to provide coverage, capacity, and new services for end-users, communities and local businesses;

Resilience with Parallel Wireless edge centric architecture including vEPC to ensure continuous service for local subscribers on OptimERA 4G network;

A 5G-native solution that can be software upgraded to 5G, enabling operational efficiency and investment protection for OptimERA

Emmet Fitch, CEO, OptimERA, said, "Our decision to select Parallel Wireless was driven by the need for a cost-effective solution, scalable from the smaller remote sites with less than 100 subs to larger markets with tens of thousands. Parallel Wireless has a vision than enables LTE and 5G to reach low density markets otherwise too costly to serve. What closed the deal for us was having Parallel Wireless show up and slam an LTE network in place in a week without a hitch. They have a great team and their product comes with all the bells and whistles as the big boys, but they just come included. This is the answer we needed to lift our service off the ground."

Steve Libbey, VP of Sales, Parallel Wireless said, "We are excited to support OptimERA in building out fully virtualized 4G network in Alaska. We are constantly expanding and updating our cloud-native OpenRAN portfolio to play key roles in delivering this Internet experience cost-effectively to every single person. As a communications leader and technology innovator, OptimERA shares our passion for bringing coverage to the worldwide population and we look forward to supporting OptimERA and its customers way into the future."

About OptimERA Inc.

OptimERA Inc. is a telecommunication business based in Unalaska, AK. Given the remote nature of this location, and the extreme challenge of providing quality Internet and wireless LTE to the area, the team at OptimERA is continually pushing the envelope of technology to offer the best service possible. Beginning in 2005, with a simple idea to be able to enjoy the same Internet speeds as the mainland, OptimERA Inc has grown into a thriving company, offering local jobs, giving back to the community and working on plans for growth in the remote areas of SW Alaska. To learn more, please go to https://optimerainc.com/about/ .

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless is the only US company challenging the world's legacy vendors with the industry's only unified ALL G (5G/4G/3G/2G) software-enabled solution. Its cloud-native network software redefines network economics for global MNOs in both coverage and capacity deployments, while also paving the way to 5G. The company is engaged with 50+ leading operators worldwide and has been named as a best performing vendor by Telefonica and Vodafone . Parallel Wireless's innovation and excellence in multi-technology, open virtualized RAN solutions have been recognized with 65+ industry awards. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Parallel Wireless