Optimis Services, Inc. Partners with Kareo to Enable Independent Rehab Clinics to Streamline Operational Processes and Boost Billing Collections

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimis Services, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based rehab therapy practice management and EMR technology, and Kareo, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical and practice management software solutions for independent healthcare practices and billing companies, jointly announced today a software integration and channel partnership intended for private practice rehab clinics.

New Partnership Offers Independent Rehab Practices an Integrated Platform Helping Providers Thrive in Evolving Market Tweet this Optimis Services, Inc. and Kareo announce their partnership in a continuing effort to offer tremendous benefits to independent rehab practice owners. The OptimisPT + Kareo integration offers best-in-class features and ease of use, with efficient workflows and responsive support.

The integrated offering by Optimis and Kareo delivers a best-in-class solution designed for independent rehab practices. The streamlined workflows and robust business intelligence will create efficiencies that allow staff to spend less time on tedious tasks and more time generating revenue, while also gaining crucial insight into how their practice is performing.

Private practice rehab clinics are facing unprecedented challenges. The OptimisPT and Kareo suite will help practices attract and retain clinical staff, comply with regulations and enhance revenue capture. This suite of services creates workflow efficiencies that allow therapists to spend less time documenting and more time on patient care, with embedded compliance tools that help to seamlessly create defensible documentation.

Tiffany Manning, Chief Operating Officer of Optimis, commented that: "Our integration with Kareo represents an important evolutionary step in our efforts to provide the PT sector with the most robust end-to-end solution. We strive to be industry leaders in innovation, and we believe that we now offer the best choice for independent practices who are seeking to grow and scale. We know this suite of services will provide workflow efficiencies and new revenue opportunities for physical therapists and help them to provide better outcomes for their patients."

"We are proud to have developed a partnership with Optimis that will continue to explore new efficiencies for our joint users. Leveraging this technology enables independent rehab clinics to boost operational efficiencies and financial performance while improving patient care," Dan Rodrigues, CEO of Kareo, said.

About Kareo

Kareo is a cloud-based healthcare technology platform built to meet the unique needs of independent practices in dozens of specialties. Today, Kareo helps over 85,000 providers in 50 states deliver outstanding patient care and run more efficient and profitable practices. The Kareo technology platform helps providers find more patients, manage patient care with a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR, and get paid quickly within a unified, easy-to-use solution. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the 2021 Best in KLAS award for Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM Solutions , the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and a ranking at the top of Gartner's Leader Quadrant in the FrontRunners Software Analysis of EHR. Kareo's headquarters are based in Newport Beach, California. For more information, visit www.kareo.com .

About Optimis Services, Inc.

OptimisPT® was designed and built by leading clinical and compliance experts and tested in Optimis owned and operated clinics, then introduced to third-party clinics beginning in 2010. OptimisPT provides a distinct advantage to clinicians by encouraging the consistent delivery of high-quality care through the use of embedded clinical evidence that is regularly updated and reviewed by recognized national experts. OptimisPT has brought innovations to the PT sector, including assisting in the development of the APTA practice guidelines that then allowed Optimis to bring clinical decision support to the fingertips of therapists. Optimis was also the first to incorporate compliance tools and alerts to help therapists go home on time and sleep at night. The OptimisPT integrated platform eases and enhances the patient journey from start to finish with a streamlined workflow that significantly reduces work for providers and staff. For more information visit: www.optimispt.com .

