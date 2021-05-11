Optimism & Joy Of Skincare Captured In New 'The Great Awake™' Vitamin C Collection From FarmHouse Fresh®

"We're thrilled to share this new collection with our FarmHouse Fresh® community. We wanted to bring healthy glowing skin to everyone's post-Covid skincare routines, along with joyful textures & powerful botanicals housed in pretty packaging that's uplifting to use every day," says Shannon McLinden, CEO and Co-Founder of FarmHouse Fresh®.

FarmHouse Fresh® uses profits from every product purchase toward the care and rehabilitation of neglected animals. Using a "Track Your Batch" function on the company's website, you can search the batch code of jars from your delivery and see exactly how your purchase helped animals in need across the country. In a given month, everyday purchases help the FarmHouse Fresh® team buy tens of thousands of pounds of hay and grain, while also donating thousands of dollars toward medical expenses for the FarmHouse Fresh® Sanctuary animals and many other rescue organizations actively saving animals coast to coast.

The Great Awake™ Collection includes:

Mighty Brighty™ Vitamin C + Chamomile Brightening Mask ($30): Provides a radiant boost that brings out your complexion. It includes encapsulated retinol, brightening clays, chamomile and fermented lemon peel extracts, antioxidant-rich cucumber and watercress extracts from the FarmHouse Fresh® farm.

Mighty Brighty™ Vitamin C + Licorice Root Brightening Sleep Gelée ($48):

Abundant in luminating botanicals, this Brightening Sleep Gelée provides beautiful silky skin. Plump and nourish your skin with ingredients including Licorice Root extract, Lavender Hydrosol distillate, Evening Primrose oil, plus encapsulated retinol. Squalane & polyglutamic acid also bring replenished hydration, along with turmeric & calming FHF-grown cucumber extract.

Illumination Juice™ Facial Tonic ($42): A 2-layer, organic aloe-based toner that visibly brightens and evens the look of skin. It targets complexion with a cocktail of vitamin C and 11 superfruit extracts, including mangosteen, noni, wolfberry, apple & nine botanical oils. Plus a 24-hour brightening peptide delivers waves of skin enhancing vibrancy throughout the day.

Full Moon Dip® Iridescent Illumination Ageless Facial Mousse with Peptides + Retinol ($46): A luminescent version of the company's top-selling Moon Dip® Ageless Facial Mousse, offering a subtle sophisticated mineral highlight, just in time for summer. This light, age-fighting blend of peptides and 24-hour time-release retinol envelops skin, visibly firming the look over time.

Timescape™ Micromazing™ 2-Minute Renewing Face Polish ($29): Thousands of plant-based fibers micro-exfoliate skin smooth. Perfect to apply directly onto dry skin after you cleanse. Clinical tests revealed in just 12 days of daily use, the exfoliating elements led to a 46% visual improvement in skin renewal – targeting wrinkles and leaving a healthy, youthful glow.

Harvest Green™ Shea Butter ($30): Perfect for nourishing dry skin with relaxing light and fresh notes of lemongrass & green melon. This rich moisturizing cream includes vitamin E, omega-6 rich soybean oil, and FarmHouse Fresh® grown heirloom organic cucumber extract with soothing antioxidants.

Blissed Moon Dip® Back To Youth Ageless Mousse for Hands ($16): A whipped peptide mousse, scented with natural notes of juicy watermelon and fresh basil. Now in a convenient, travel-size tube, it's blended with ingredients to protect and nourish the skin on your hands.

FarmHouse Fresh® is an award-winning, natural skincare company located in McKinney, Texas. They grow ingredients that become extracts in their fresh crafted skincare and spa treatments that are served in Farm-to-Table style to thousands of spas, hotels and resorts from Dallas to Dubai. The company focuses on high nutrition skincare by using sustainable methods, including hydroponic, aquaponic and organic farming, with no pesticide use and minimal water. FarmHouse Fresh® follows a zero-waste process by recycling leftover crops as food for their farmer's chickens.

In its 17th year of business, FarmHouse Fresh® has been voted "Favorite Body Care Line" for many years through the American Spa Magazine Professionals Choice Awards. Philanthropy is at the core of the company's sustainability promise, with the ranch headquarters doubling as a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary. Every purchase you make helps animals in need – customers can track the batch code on their jar to learn the stories of the animals directly benefiting from their skincare purchase. At the FarmHouse Fresh® Ranch Headquarters, employees are directly involved with the care of rescue animals.

FarmHouse Fresh® products can be purchased at thousands of top destination spas, resorts, and finer retailers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, including Four Seasons, Ritz-Carltons, Beaches Resorts, Disney, Marriotts, Hyatts, The Broadmoor, Waldorf Astorias, Omni Hotels, Burke Williams Spas, The Woodhouse Day Spas and more. For more information about this or any other FarmHouse Fresh® retail or professional spa product, please contact FarmHouse Fresh® at 888-773-9626 or visit the website at www.farmhousefreshgoods.com.

