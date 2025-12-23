Optimization Engine Reduces Waste and Variability in Aluminum Lightweight Manufacturing

DVISION improves lead-time stability and material efficiency as North American automakers demand predictable lightweight production systems

DETROIT, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightweighting is no longer a unique advantage in the automotive industry. Although lightweight materials are widely adopted, production waste and losses remain a major challenge. U.S. manufacturers face growing pressure from tariffs, labor shortages, and volatile lead times — shifting priorities from weight reduction to production reliability. According to AP News, tariffs could increase factory operating costs by 2% to 4.5% in some industries, underscoring the need for greater stability.

[Photo: DVISION Headquarters, South Korea] Exterior view of DVISION’s South Korea–based headquarters and manufacturing facility.

Against this backdrop, Korea-based DVISION — a manufacturer of aluminum lightweight structural components — is accelerating its entry into the North American supply chain. Anchored in Michigan, the company is positioning lightweighting not as the end goal, but as the starting point for reducing inefficiencies, improving consistency, and stabilizing production performance.

Manufacturing stability as a competitive advantage

U.S. manufacturing has seen significant swings over the past two years. ISM data shows the U.S. Manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.7 in October 2024, signaling contraction driven by supplier delays and cost pressure. Conditions improved in 2025, with S&P Global reporting a PMI of 52.2 in November, indicating expansion.

Still, the rebound remains uneven. The U.S. Joint Economic Committee (JEC) warns that tariff uncertainty may deter investment and disrupt production planning — pushing manufacturers to prioritize partners that can reduce variability, stabilize lead times, and manage costs predictably.

DVISION's differentiated approach

DVISION specializes in aluminum-based automotive structural components. Aluminum's lower density compared to steel (approximately 2.7 vs. 7.85 g/cm³) enables weight reduction to roughly one-third of the original steel weight. Across real-world automotive applications, DVISION has achieved 40–60% weight reduction compared to steel components, supplying brake manifold blocks, suspension parts, steering systems, and chassis structural elements.

For North American OEM and Tier suppliers, these gains translate into:

Improved vehicle and system performance

Enhanced fuel and energy efficiency

Greater structural design flexibility

Improved readiness for electrification and autonomous platforms

The company also operates a vertically integrated manufacturing system — extrusion, precision machining, and finishing — reducing supplier-to-supplier variability from prototype to production.

Reducing hidden losses: Ex-Opti Engine

To address recurring inefficiencies in lightweight manufacturing, DVISION is developing Ex-Opti (Extrusion Optimization) Engine, an in-development software platform designed to reduce material waste, process delays, and lead-time variability. Internal pilot testing, conducted under controlled conditions, has shown double-digit percentage gains in lead-time stability and material utilization compared to baseline settings. Further validation is planned in customer production environments.

North American expansion

DVISION is expanding its North American presence, centered in Michigan, currently supplying structural components to Tier-1 and Tier-2 customers. The company has earned quality awards from North American customers in 2022 and 2024, recognizing manufacturing performance. It is also strengthening logistics networks across the United States and Mexico, and collaborating with regional technology organizations — including Plug and Play Detroit — to support innovation scaling and market growth.

By combining lightweight product value with manufacturing stability, DVISION aims to help U.S. automakers reduce loss, improve operational certainty, and build resilience in a shifting economic landscape.

About DVISION

Founded in 2021, DVISION is a lightweight component and manufacturing process optimization company focused on the automotive industry. The company develops and supplies aluminum structural components and manufacturing solutions, supported by a vertically integrated production system and the Ex-Opti process optimization engine. Headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, DVISION is actively expanding its global business in alignment with the North American supply chain.

About Ex-Opti Engine

Ex-Opti Engine is DVISION's process optimization platform under development, designed to reduce recurring inefficiencies such as material waste, process delays, and lead-time variability in lightweight manufacturing. By analyzing production data from aluminum extrusion and machining processes, Ex-Opti aims to support more efficient and stable manufacturing conditions.

SOURCE DVISION