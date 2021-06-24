Optimize Health Hires Lyft's Former Head of Fleet Service Operations as New SVP of Operations

SEATTLE, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimize Health, a pioneer in the rapidly growing Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) industry, today announced that Neha Ajmera has joined the company as their first Senior Vice President of Operations. The former Lyft General Manager joins Optimize Health to develop and launch new tech-enabled service programs aimed at driving stronger adoption of and engagement with RPM amongst the company's rapidly growing patient and provider base.

Over the course of her 4+ year tenure at Lyft, Ajmera led the rollout of a number of new ventures for the ride-sharing leader, most recently as their Head of Fleet Service Operations. Prior to her time there, she served as an Engagement Manager at McKinsey with a focus on corporate and product strategy, sales enablement, and pricing in the SaaS and telecommunications industries. She also helped spearhead McKinsey's annual Women in the Workplace study and remains a passionate advocate for gender parity in the workforce.

"We are thrilled to have Neha's experience building high-performing teams and scaling tech-enabled services as we build out our clinical operations," said Jeff LeBrun, CEO of Optimize Health. "As healthcare providers look to add or expand RPM to their patient delivery models, there is a significant need for customizable tech-enabled services that fit into their unique care settings and meet their patient populations where they are. With her depth of expertise scaling consumer-centric services, Neha will play an important role in laying the foundation for long-term, successful RPM programs."

Total telehealth industry revenue is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 8.3 percent, to $4.8 billion by 2025, demonstrating the important role remote care is going to play in the future of U.S. healthcare.

"Today's technology (coupled with the acceleration of digital healthcare due to COVID) is enabling us to democratize healthcare, making it easier for all of us to more proactively improve and manage our own health," said Neha Ajmera, SVP of Operations at Optimize Health. "Ultimately, I'm excited by the opportunity to make a real impact on patient outcomes, experience, and satisfaction by bringing together product and people in a way that makes sense for both providers and patients. I look forward to working with the Optimize Health team and our customers to do just that."

Ajmera's addition comes on the back of a noteworthy year for Optimize Health. In 2020, the company saw 400% year-over-year revenue growth and raised a $15.6 million Series A financing round. This year, the organization looks to build upon these gains even further by adding new devices to their portfolio, expanding upon their interoperability functionality, launching a patient mobile application, and overhauling their monitoring-as-a-service offering.

