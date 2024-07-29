Optimize Home Renovation Efficiency with B-Air's VP-15 and VP-25

Leading Home Comfort Product Manufacturer Offers Powerful Air Movers for Home Renovation Projects at The Home Depot

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the home renovation season kicks into high gear, ensuring proper ventilation and accelerated drying is crucial for maintaining a safe and efficient workspace. B-Air, a prominent commercial and residential air moving equipment manufacturer, offers quality solutions such as the VP-15 and VP-25, designed to meet the demanding home improvement and restoration needs - available at The Home Depot.

Lasko's VP-15 & VP-25 Air Movers

The VP-15 Air Mover is equipped with a powerful ⅛ HP motor, making it a compact yet mighty solution for ventilating residential spaces effectively. Ideal for drying damp areas or improving air circulation, its versatile features include:

Adjustable Speeds and Angles : Customize airflow to suit specific needs with two available speeds, from gentle ventilation to rapid drying, and adjust the unit's angle for optimal positioning.

: Customize airflow to suit specific needs with two available speeds, from gentle ventilation to rapid drying, and adjust the unit's angle for optimal positioning. Durable Construction : A rugged build and high-quality components ensure reliable performance and longevity.

: A rugged build and high-quality components ensure reliable performance and longevity. Lightweight and Portable Design: Easily maneuver around tight spaces and transport between rooms.

For more demanding tasks, the VP-25 Air Mover is the go-to solution, featuring a ¼ HP motor that delivers powerful results. This powerhouse is perfect for flood restoration projects, warehouse ventilation, or more, with notable features such as:

High-Performance Output : Rapid and efficient air movement to tackle the most challenging tasks.

: Rapid and efficient air movement to tackle the most challenging tasks. Expandable coverage: Connect up to 5 units in a daisy chain for broad treatment and enhanced performance.

Connect up to 5 units in a daisy chain for broad treatment and enhanced performance. Commercial-Grade Durability : Built to withstand the rigors of commercial use with a sturdy and durable construction.

: Built to withstand the rigors of commercial use with a sturdy and durable construction. Versatile Application: Ideal for large spaces, the VP-25 ensures efficient drying and ventilation for various needs, with three-speed settings and three drying angles for customized airflow and positioning.

"Whether a professional or homeowner, incorporating these air movers into your toolkit not only enhances efficiency but also ensures a healthier environment," said Gaurav Malik, Commercial Business Unit Director at Lasko. "With the ability to dry carpets and floors, ventilate rooms, reduce humidity, and much more, the VP-15 and VP-25 Air Movers are reliable allies for tackling a wide range of household and commercial tasks."

The VP-15 is available for $69.98, and the VP-25 is available for $115 at select The Home Depot locations and online at homedepot.com.

For more information about Lasko's products, visit Lasko.com .

About B-Air

For almost two decades, B-Air has served as the preferred choice for professionals and homeowners seeking water damage restoration solutions, carpet-drying air movers, blowers for inflatables, and other products. Designed for both commercial and residential purposes, B-Air's equipment stands out for its reliability and effectiveness.

About Lasko

Lasko's mission is to be a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com.

SOURCE B-Air