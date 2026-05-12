Optimize Yield and Compliance With AI-Enabled Pharma Manufacturing, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how AI-enabled pharma manufacturing supports more resilient operations without compromising quality or compliance. Attendees will learn how AI and digital twins support predictive, compliant manufacturing. The featured speakers will share strategies to reduce downtime and variability through data‑driven insights. Attendees will learn approaches to embed quality and regulatory trust into AI workflows. The speakers will also share lessons learned from early smart manufacturing initiatives.

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma manufacturing organizations are navigating a period of unprecedented complexity. Increasing regulatory scrutiny, cost pressures, supply disruptions and aging infrastructure are colliding with the need for greater flexibility and speed. In this environment, traditional reactive manufacturing models are no longer sufficient.

This webinar explores how pharma manufacturers are shifting toward AI‑enabled, data‑driven operating models that improve resilience while maintaining strict compliance with GxP and quality requirements. Rather than focusing on technology alone, Microsoft & NVIDIA will examine how organizations are re‑thinking manufacturing workflows, data foundations and quality processes to enable predictive, audit‑ready operations.

Attendees will learn how digital twins, advanced analytics and intelligent automation are being applied across shop‑floor operations, quality management and maintenance planning. The session will highlight how leading manufacturers are using AI to anticipate deviations, improve yields and reduce downtime, while ensuring transparency and traceability for regulators.

The webinar will also address common challenges, including fragmented manufacturing data, legacy systems and the risk of introducing AI without appropriate governance. The discussion will emphasize practical strategies for embedding compliance into AI‑driven workflows, aligning IT and OT systems and creating a scalable foundation for future smart factory initiatives. This session will also provide a grounded, industry‑focused perspective on how AI can support safer, more resilient pharma manufacturing.

Register to learn how AI-enabled pharma manufacturing supports more resilient operations without compromising quality or compliance.

Join Yury Yohana Gomez, Global Head, AI Transformation, Manufacturing, Mobility and Life Sciences, Microsoft; and Stacie Calad-Thomson, Global Business Development Lead, Pharma Labs and Manufacturing at NVIDIA, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 11:30am EDT (5:30pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimize Yield and Compliance With AI-Enabled Pharma Manufacturing.

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