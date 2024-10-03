Optimizely Content Marketing Platform is Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Customers can easily purchase Optimizely's industry-leading CMP as part of the company's multi-year partnership with Google Cloud

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced its market-leading Content Marketing Platform (CMP) is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easy for customers to purchase and deploy the solution. Optimizely's CMP empowers modern marketing teams to collaboratively plan, produce, publish and manage content and campaigns for improved execution – all in a single workspace.

This news comes two years after Optimizely successfully launched its experimentation tools on Google Cloud Marketplace. In addition to expanding its product partnership with Google Cloud, Optimizely will strengthen its integrations with Gemini models via the Vertex AI platform and Google Workspace.

"As global organizations face evolving consumer expectations, we have a unique opportunity to enhance digital experiences while simplifying the lives of marketers," said Jessica Dannemann, Chief Partner Officer at Optimizely. "With this next step in our collaboration with Google Cloud, more businesses will have access to unparalleled control and visibility throughout every phase of the content and campaign process. And with thoughtfully integrated AI to accelerate efficiency, together, we're enabling teams to create high-quality content faster than ever before."

Optimizely also envisions this step in the integration will grow value for experimentation customers as Optimizely's CMP services both marketers and experimentation team's through Optimizely's Experimentation Collaboration solution.

"Bringing Optimizely's Content Marketing Platform to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Optimizely can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

For more information and to get started, visit Optimizely Content Marketing Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace here.

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, the world's first operating system for marketing teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce and personalization, powering every stage of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like H&M, Salesforce, Zoom and Toyota create content with speed, launch experiments with confidence, and deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely and Optimizely One are the trademarks of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

