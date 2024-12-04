Optimizely earns multiple 2025 Buyer's Choice Awards from TrustRadius

The company's Web Experimentation, Feature Experimentation, and Content Marketing Platform all have been recognized by its customers for Best Capabilities, Best Value for Price, and Best Customer Relationship

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized its Web Experimentation, Feature Experimentation, and Content Marketing Platform with a 2025 Buyer's Choice Awards.

Optimizely earns multiple TrustRadius 2025 Buyer’s Choice Awards.

"Optimizely's customers continually highlight the platform's innovation and ease of use, empowering teams to drive data-informed decisions and create impactful content," said Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing & Community at TrustRadius. "These awards represent Optimizely's commitment to delivering exceptional value and transformative tools for marketers and experimenters alike."

Buyer's Choice Awards are based entirely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews, and have been selected as having the best capabilities, value for price, and customer relationships.

During the evaluation process, reviewers are asked if products and their support teams live up to expectations, and would they buy the product again. These answers shape whether or not a product is chosen as best in the three key areas: capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship.

Hear from verified users on how much they value Optimizely's products:

"Using multiple Optimizely products together, such as Web Experimentation and Feature Experimentation, has allowed us to align web and in-product experiments, creating a seamless customer experience."

"Using Optimizely Web Experimentation as an all-in-one platform has streamlined our workflow at Zoom, allowing us to design, launch, and analyze experiments without relying on multiple tools."

"Optimizely Content Marketing Platform is great for working cross functionally which is often done on an integrated marketing team. It gives all the necessary collaborators visibility that is customizable to their level of involvement."

"Optimizely is easy to use. We save time by not making code changes on our applications. We quickly find which changes potentially can increase conversion and revenue, and which changes may negatively impact the business. We also save resources as most of the A/B tests we do don't involve developers."

Optimizely is proud to create products that inspire such gracious feedback in its user community. For customers who are looking to share their own feedback, please leave a review here.

To learn more about Optimizely's award-winning products, visit https://www.optimizely.com/products/.

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, the world's first operating system for marketing teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce and personalization, powering every stage of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like H&M, Salesforce, Zoom and Toyota create content with speed, launch experiments with confidence, and deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely and Optimizely One are the trademarks of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

SOURCE Optimizely