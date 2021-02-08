Optimizely Kicks Off Global Expansion of B2B Commerce Cloud

NEW YORK, Feb 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely™, a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, announced today the expansion of B2B Commerce Cloud globally throughout 2021. The move comes just one year after the company's 2019 acquisition of leading B2B digital commerce platform Insite Software, and gives manufacturers and distributors access to a solution previously available primarily in North America.

Optimizely B2B Commerce Cloud enables B2B companies to uncover efficiencies, deliver customer-centric digital experiences and increase revenue with powerful capabilities for cart and checkout, catalog management, personalization, workflows, integration and more. The product is currently available in Continental Europe, the UK and Ireland and will be available across APAC, DACH and the Nordics in 2021.

"From day one, B2B Commerce Cloud was purpose-built with manufacturers and distributors in mind. It was designed specifically for the unique and complex challenges that arise for B2B companies going digital, some for the first time," said Justin Anovick, Chief Product Officer at Optimizely. "Going digital for manufacturers and distributors means accommodating challenges around robust product catalogs featuring thousands of SKUs, complex business rules and workflows and complicated cart and checkout scenarios."

Built with a powerful integration architecture and robust commerce core, Optimizely B2B Commerce Cloud powers the digital experiences for top manufacturers and distributors like Aggreko®, Brady Corporation®, Dillon Supply® and Macpek®. With Optimizely, manufacturers and distributors in Continental Europe, the UK and Ireland can now accelerate the creation and delivery of their B2B commerce experiences to future-proof their businesses and join the next generation of digital leaders.

"We've helped hundreds of manufacturers and distributors see success with B2B Commerce and we are eager to add B2B companies across APAC, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Nordics to that roster in 2021," continued Anovick. "Our goal is to enable brands across the globe to compete digitally with a solution that makes creating and optimizing sophisticated digital experiences simple so they can create outsized outcomes for their businesses."

B2B Commerce Cloud has earned Episerver (now Optimizely) recognition in recent B2B analyst evaluations including as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Platforms and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: B2B Commerce Suites, Q2 2020.

To see B2B Commerce Cloud in action, request a personalized B2B commerce assessment and book a demo.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely (Episerver), we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely's 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com .

Media Contacts:

Matt Erickson

Sr. Manager of Global PR & Thought Leadership

+1 952-261-6022

[email protected]

SOURCE Episerver

Related Links

http://www.episerver.com

