Optimizely launches industry-leading AI agents across the entire marketing workflow

Extending its leadership position as the first AI-powered DXP, Optimizely enhances Opal with customizable, brand-aware AI agents to serve any marketing use case

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely , the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today unveiled AI agents for key marketing functions—ranging from content generation and campaign creation to project management and experimentation summary—at Opticon San Antonio .

The AI marketing agents are accessed through Opal, the embedded AI assistant across Optimizely One, and can be defined for any marketing scenario. Powered by Google's Gemini models, a state-of-the-art LLM, and enriched by a variety of sources—such as unique company information, brand guidelines, existing content, and even custom instructions—the agents are able to respond and take action on a wide range of questions and requests, using context from across Optimizely One. Each of these AI agents are seamlessly integrated within existing workflows, enabling marketers to chain together instructions and supercharge both creativity and productivity.

Since its introduction last year, Opal has seen a 500% increase in adoption among existing Optimizely customers, a testament to the growing demand for intuitive, purpose-built AI capabilities embedded natively across the marketing workflow. With this latest announcement, Optimizely further bolsters Opal as the industry's first and only end-to-end AI marketing assistant, helping marketers accelerate ideation and creation, reduce administrative tasks, and provide AI-based insights that optimize marketing output—all aligned to brand-specific guidelines.

"These Opal advancements are a game-changer for marketers, revolutionizing how they harness AI across their everyday tasks," said Rupali Jain, Chief Product Officer at Optimizely. "Our suite of tools empowers teams to craft unforgettable, personalized experiences with unprecedented efficiency. As AI adoption continues to surge, Optimizely is at the forefront, equipping marketers with everything they need to dominate in a digital-first world."

Opticon San Antonio is bringing together 1000+ business, technology, and marketing professionals for keynotes, panels, and interactive workshops. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with influential leaders from today's top brands, including Zillow, Salesforce, L'Oreal, and SVB, as they explore the latest industry trends and digital developments. The event features dedicated hands-on sessions that empower participants to explore the latest enhancements to Opal and learn practical techniques that can be applied immediately to maximize AI-powered tools. Optimizely has also developed an AI Playbook to offer practical guidance on how to implement, and leverage, AI into marketing strategies.

To learn more about Opal and the AI marketing agents Optimizely has made available, visit https://www.optimizely.com/ai

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, the world's first operating system for marketing teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce and personalization, powering every stage of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like H&M, Salesforce, Zoom and Toyota create content with speed, launch experiments with confidence, and deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

