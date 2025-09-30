Optimizely Marks Two Years of Opal, Showcasing AI Momentum and Record Adoption at Opticon London

Fastest-growing product in company history now powers thousands of daily AI-driven marketing actions across the globe

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced that Optimizely Opal, its agent orchestration platform for marketers, has become the fastest-growing product in the company's history—just two years after launch.

Hundreds of customers now rely on Opal agents to accelerate content creation, experimentation, commerce and personalization. The platform powers nearly 10,000 Opal actions every day, which is 10x growth since its May 2025 transformation, and adoption spans over 50 countries, led by the U.S. (41.1%), U.K. (16.2%) and Australia (7.6%).

This milestone underscores Optimizely's commitment to empowering marketers with AI-accelerated workflows that deliver tangible value across every stage of the content lifecycle.

"AI is redefining how marketing and digital teams create and deliver value," said Rupali Jain, Chief Product Officer at Optimizely. "With Opal, customers can tap into the infinite potential of agent orchestration, turning AI from hype into real, measurable impact, and in doing so, open entirely new ways to scale their work. The strong adoption we're seeing proves this isn't just a vision, it's a real shift that is giving teams the confidence to create and innovate faster."

The company recently launched The 2025 Optimizely Opal AI Benchmark Report, based on 47,000 Opal interactions across nearly 900 adopters, which highlights how customers are driving measurable results:

Experimentation gains : Opal experimentation users run 78.7% more experiments, launch 24.1% more personalization campaigns, and increase win rates by 9.3%

: Opal experimentation users run 78.7% more experiments, launch 24.1% more personalization campaigns, and increase win rates by 9.3% Faster outcomes : Teams boost campaign volume by 17.1% and task volume by 12.8%, while cutting campaign completion time by 53.7% and task completion time by 15.4%

: Teams boost campaign volume by 17.1% and task volume by 12.8%, while cutting campaign completion time by 53.7% and task completion time by 15.4% Higher engagement : Content engagement rises 7.4%, with 52.6% of Opal-generated images and 89.5% of Opal-generated text adopted by users

"The North Face team has loved using Opal to accelerate our testing velocity and expand our personalization capabilities," said Anna Downs, Digital Personalization Manager at The North Face. "Because Opal understands the context of what's happening within the platform, we've been able to streamline test setups, troubleshoot custom code, and move faster with limited resources. It's become a key part of keeping our experimentation program nimble, efficient, and effective."

Opal adoption spans industries from retail (17.4%) and software (11.8%) to financial services (9.6%), with growing traction in healthcare (3.2%) and education (3.6%). Companies of all digital maturity levels—from high (51.2%) to medium (37.1%) to low (11.6%)—are embedding Opal into their daily workflows.

"Opal has taken a lot of the busywork out of experimentation for our team," said Muqtadaa Miandara, Principal, Digital Growth at Upbound Group. "We use it to analyze test results faster, generate tailored summaries for emails and slides, and even suggest next steps for future iterations. By feeding Opal our business context, including funnels, conversion KPIs and custom instructions, we're able to produce content that's more relevant to each audience which frees up our time to focus more on strategy."

Optimizely continues to expand Opal's capabilities, including:

A library of pre-built AI agents, tools for creating custom agents, and a drag-and-drop interface for building tailored agent workflows as announced at Opticon NYC

New first- and third-party integrations now generally available, including CMS and Graph tools—giving teams more ways to connect Opal with the systems they use every day: Google Analytics, Figma, Canvas, and more

Canvas, a fully interactive workspace allowing customers to view long-form output and collaborate with Opal directly

A fresh set of specialized agents introduced here at Opticon London—among them GEO, Heatmap Analysis, Test Plan Creation, Results Summary Report, Content Modeling (CMS), and more—proof of Opal's rapid innovation

To discover how Optimizely Opal can transform your marketing team's workflow, visit https://www.optimizely.com/ai/

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, the world's first operating system for marketing teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce and personalization, powering every stage of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like Salesforce, Zoom and Toyota create content with speed, launch experiments with confidence, and deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely and Optimizely One are the trademarks of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

