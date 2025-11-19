Optimizely Named a Leader in Digital Experience Platforms by Leading Independent Research Firm

Optimizely One and agentic orchestration platform Opal evaluated in an independent research firm's 2025 evaluation

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, a global digital experience platform (DXP) provider serving thousands of enterprise customers, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Platforms, Q4 2025. The report evaluated Optimizely's approach to digital experience through both Optimizely One and Optimizely Opal, the agent orchestration platform which made its debut at Opticon in September.

According to the report, "[Optimizely's] above-par vision and innovation reflect a clear, AI-native direction, while its excellent roadmap offers frequent updates." It also noted that "Optimizely's strength and boldness come from its lean team and use of its own marketing OS. For example, it launched its Statsig take-out campaign within hours of OpenAI's acquisition news."

"Forrester's recognition reinforces our conviction that today's DXPs must be built differently," said Rupali Jain, Chief Product Officer at Optimizely. "Opal brings the vision of personalized experiences at scale to life, making it faster and more cost-effective for marketers to create and optimize digital experiences that cater to both humans and bots. Opal also extends beyond Optimizely, as an orchestration layer regardless of your stack giving customers the freedom to build and extend their digital experiences on their own terms."

Additionally, the report notes that "search and agent studio capabilities are rapidly evolving, releasing many updates since the beginning of this evaluation."

Forrester's report adds to a growing record of industry recognition for Optimizely, including placements as a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports for both Digital Experience Platforms and Content Marketing Platforms — and in The Forrester Wave™: Experience Optimization Solutions, Q4 2024.

Optimizely continues to be distinguished as a unified, AI-driven platform defining the future of digital experiences. Access the full complimentary The Forrester Wave™ report here to learn more about Optimizely's AI-driven DXP capabilities among top vendors.

