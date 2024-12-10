Optimizely Named a Leader in Experience Optimization Solutions

Recognized by independent research firm, Optimizely was ranked highest in the 'Strategy' and 'Current Offering' categories

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Experience Optimization Solutions, Q4 2024. In this evaluation, Optimizely was recognized as the top-ranked solution in both the Strategy and Current Offering categories. According to the report, "Optimizely's vision of providing a unified platform through Optimizely One gives it a competitive edge, helping customers to plan, create, and optimize experiences end to end."

"Optimizely's heritage of experimentation and personalization, and the success our customers see with these solutions, fuels our enthusiasm for ongoing innovation in experience optimization (EO), and we believe this recognition from Forrester affirms our success in building a marketing operating system that truly delivers." said Rupali Jain, Optimizely's Chief Product Officer. "We've heard from our customers that they love the ability to quickly iterate and drive ROI with improved AI integrations, edge delivery and an enhanced data platform–which all allow them to quickly deliver personalized digital experiences that make an impact with customers."

The Forrester report cited Optimizely's commitment to innovation, including the company's investment in "exploring and developing advanced GenAI features, such as generating variations of experiences." Additionally, the report shared that Optimizely's platform "is best suited for marketing and business leaders and product teams who need to achieve rapid experience optimization results and wish to scale EO activities using GenAI and data beyond merely behavioral insights."

Optimizely continuously improves its experience optimization offerings and recently celebrated the one year anniversary of Experiment Collaboration, which provides teams with a single workspace in which to work more effectively and increase testing velocity. Additionally, this fall the company announced the Optimizely Personalization offering and its acquisition of NetSpring, the warehouse native analytics platform, to further enhance its experience optimization capabilities.

These advancements equip marketers with the essential tools to target, test, convert, and now analyze–all leading to the creation of more meaningful connections between brands and their customers.

Forrester's recognition marks a consistent trend of industry acknowledgment for Optimizely. Earlier this year, the company was named a Leader in both the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms and 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms reports, as well as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Solutions for B2B, Q2 2024.

Access the full complimentary The Forrester Wave™ report here to learn more about Optimizely's EO capabilities among top vendors.

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, the world's first operating system for marketing teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce and personalization, powering every stage of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like H&M, Salesforce, Zoom and Toyota create content with speed, launch experiments with confidence, and deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

