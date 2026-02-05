Optimizely Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines

Company recognized as a Leader for the second consecutive year

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines. This marks the second consecutive year that Optimizely has received this recognition.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner for the second year in a row," said Rupali Jain, Optimizely's Chief Product Officer. "At Optimizely, our goal is simple: empower teams to create digital experiences that not only delight customers, but also feel effortless for teams to manage. With AI driven personalization and data powered insights, customers can turn ideas into unique experiences at scale to drive real impact for their business."

Over the past year, Optimizely has continued to advance its personalization and digital optimization roadmap across key areas. Following the acquisition of NetSpring in late 2024, Optimizely expanded its analytics capabilities to work directly with customers' data warehouses. This approach enables deeper analysis of experimentation results while aligning with enterprise data governance standards. Optimizely Opal, the agent orchestration platform launched in May 2025, helps teams automate key personalization workflows and continuously improve experiences over time. By shifting more complexity to AI-driven agents, Optimizely Opal reduces hands-on configuration and makes personalization easier to operationalize at scale.

Optimizely continues to invest in developer-focused innovation through freemium offerings, as well as integrations with tools like Optimizely Opal and Microsoft Copilot. These capabilities are designed to help technical teams simplify experimentation setup, iterate more efficiently, and support more sophisticated personalization use cases.

These innovations underscore Optimizely's commitment to providing marketers, growth teams, and developers with a unified platform to optimize digital experiences, improve decision-making, and accelerate business outcomes.

Access the full 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines report here to learn more about Optimizely's personalization capabilities among recognized vendors.

