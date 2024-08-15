Optimizely Named 'Best Content Management Platform' in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious international annual awards program honors standout marketing, advertising and sales technology around the world

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced that it has been named the "Best Content Management Platform" in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

Optimizely's Content Marketing Platform (CMP) was recognized by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards for its innovation, functionality and impact, offering a comprehensive workspace that streamlines the entire content marketing process.

Optimizely delivers a CMP that is purpose-built for the complexities of marketing. The platform, which has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms* for 7 consecutive years, empowers modern marketing teams to collaboratively plan, produce, publish and manage campaigns and content for improved execution. Optimizely's CMP provides a single workspace for marketers to have unprecedented control and visibility across every phase of the content and campaign process, accelerating efficiency with thoughtfully-embedded AI. With integrations to Optimizely CMS, or customers' CMS of choice, Optimizely's CMP truly simplifies the campaign lifecycle for marketers by streamlining the publication process.

"Marketers have a lot on their plate these days when it comes to delivering memorable customer experiences," shares Shafqat Islam, President at Optimizely. "At Optimizely, we're all about making the marketing grind easier and receiving this recognition shows that we're hitting the mark. Our CMP is all about connecting the dots and making sure everything in the marketing lifecycle flows together smoothly. And, with our CMP's AI integrations and smart workflows, we're giving our customers the edge they need to stand out in the digital crowd."

Marketing leaders will have the opportunity to witness first-hand the power of Optimizely CMP as the connective tissue in the company's leading DXP – Optimizely One – at Opticon this fall. The global event, which is tailored to a diverse audience across marketing and product teams, will kick off in Stockholm on September 10 before continuing on to London (October 1) and San Antonio (November 18-20). All three events will include inspiring keynotes from today's top brands as well as in-depth masterclasses and hands-on workshops with industry experts. For those unable to travel, Opticon will also be available online starting October 24. To view the full agenda, or to register for the free events, visit: https://www.optimizely.com/opticon

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more.

To learn more about Optimizely's award-winning CMP, visit https://www.optimizely.com/products/content-marketing/

*Welcome (acquired by Optimizely and later rebranded to Optimizely CMP) was named in the 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms, Nicole D Greene, Jeffrey L Cohen, Rene Cizio, Carlos Guerrero, 9 May 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, the world's first operating system for marketing teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce and personalization, powering every stage of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like H&M, Salesforce, Zoom and Toyota create content with speed, launch experiments with confidence, and deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely and Optimizely One are the trademarks of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

