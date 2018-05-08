Optimizely Returns to Las Vegas and Announces its Speaker Lineup for Opticon18

Digital leaders from around the world who attend the premier event will be immersed in conversations, case studies and best practices designed to help them learn strategies they need to drive innovation, outperform their competitors and transform their organizations. Now in its fifth year, Optimizely's annual user conference will unite over 1,000 attendees to push the boundaries of digital experience optimization through this year's theme: "Architects of the Digital Future."

The conference's speaker lineup now includes Stefan Thomke, the William Barclay Harding Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and an authority on driving growth through innovation. Additionally, James McCormick, an industry renowned Forrester Research Principal Analyst tracking and defining the value and impact of digital customer information on digitally transforming businesses, is confirmed to speak.

"Customers now expect a personalized, cohesive experience from companies across every digital channel," said Jay Larson, CEO of Optimizely. "Brands must adapt to this approach or risk falling behind. At Opticon, our attendees are going to learn how to win those digital battles from two of the most experienced minds in our field. Stefan and James will share cutting-edge insight that practitioners can immediately put into practice and impact the bottom line."

Through interactive sessions, workshops and demonstrations, the two-and-a-half-day conference provides hands-on training for all levels of experimentation professionals, from practitioners to executives. Opticon18 will provide insight into how Optimizely customers, who include 26 of the Fortune 100, are innovating their customer experience through experimentation. Opticon attendees will have the opportunity to learn new techniques and processes and collaborate with industry leaders on creating a culture of experimentation within their organizations. This year's event will gather inspirational leaders in the industry and will include a variety of keynotes, educational sessions and workshops from leading global brands.

