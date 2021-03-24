Optimizing addressable advertising and other emerging channels is #1 priority among brands and agencies in 2021

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of leading players in addressable TV today found that while 100% of brands and agencies in the U.S. have experienced at least one challenge implementing addressable advertising at scale, 46% say optimizing emerging channels is their top priority in 2021. The study, "The Transformation of Television: Embracing the Era of Addressable TV," was commissioned by DISH Media, Cadent, Canoe, Comscore, INVIDI Technologies, LiveRamp, Verizon Media, ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia.

(PRNewsfoto/DISH Media)

The study confirmed industry assumptions that addressable will continue to grow in adoption, implementation and scale. However, it also unearthed high-level challenges the industry needs to overcome, such as operational complexity, lack of education and the need for interoperability across platforms.

The study uncovered actionable opportunities to increase addressable spend and help advertisers optimize addressable strategies, based on insights from brands and agencies.

Simplify buying and managing campaigns across suppliers (66%)

Increase scale (65%) and national footprint (64%)

Interoperability among MVPDs (74%); technology partners (93%)

Single measurement standard from media companies (92%)

More information about how participating companies are already acting upon these opportunities can be found here .

"The study confirmed our belief that addressable has the potential to transform the industry, but also renewed our sense of urgency to create an aligned and open ecosystem of distributors, measurement platforms and media companies," said Kevin Arrix, SVP, DISH Media. "We now know that the best way to scale addressable is to have widespread industry collaboration, so we must all rapidly evolve to help advertisers optimize addressable for years to come."

To access the full study, including methodology, visit eraofaddressable.com .

About DISH Media

DISH Media provides advertisers with intelligent solutions to efficiently maximize exposure to desired audiences across DISH and SLING TV. Through innovative platforms like addressable and programmatic, viewer measurement tools and access to custom audiences on DISH and SLING TV, advertisers employ strategically positioned, demographically targeted buys that enhance their national media campaigns. Visit media.dish.com .

SOURCE DISH Media

Related Links

http://media.dish.com

