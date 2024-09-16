Optimizing Productivity on the Jobsite: DEWALT® Announces Extensive Range of New Innovations in Hand Tools and Accessories Designed for Trade Professionals

DEWALT unveils the 20V MAX* GRABO Lifter boasting a lift-load capacity of up to 265 lbs. max in horizontal lifting, carrying and installing heavy construction materials across all trades

The IMPACT CONNECT™ System expands with new Inside Pipe Cutter, Nut Runner, and PEX Crimper & Pincher Attachments for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing professionals

Joining the DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ lineup are new mechanics tool sets and wrench sets featuring powerjaw technology as well as 144-tooth Count Quick Release Ratchets

TOWSON, Md., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced a new lineup of innovations in its hand tools and accessories category designed to empower tradespeople on the jobsite by optimizing user workflow and productivity. New product offerings, anchored by the 20V MAX* GRABO Lifter and additions to the IMPACT CONNECT™ System, provide solutions for a variety of trades including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and automotive.

DEWALT has announced a new lineup of innovations in its hand tools and accessories category designed to empower tradespeople on the jobsite by optimizing user workflow and productivity. Among new product offerings is the the DEWALT 20V MAX* GRABO Lifter that assists with lifting, carrying and installing heavy construction materials and boasts a lift-load capacity of up to 265 lbs. max in horizontal lifting and up to 132 lbs. max in vertical lifting.

"The expansive new roster of groundbreaking hand tools and accessories continues to strengthen DEWALT's ecosystem of tools and technology that provides end-to-end solutions," said Dave Veprek, Vice President, Hand Tools, Accessories & Storage, DEWALT. "In alignment with DEWALT's 100-year legacy of productivity and performance, each product is designed to deliver on the demands of trade professionals, enhancing their workflows every day on the job."

Introducing the 20V MAX* GRABO Lifter

With a lift-load capacity of up to 265 lbs. max in horizontal lifting and up to 132 lbs. max in vertical lifting, the 20V MAX* GRABO Lifter (DCE592) utilizes a powerful electric vacuum pump to help maximize user control during lifting, carrying or installation applications. The Lifter can be used with a wide range of heavy construction materials including glass, tile, metal, as well as semi-porous materials like wood, drywall, concrete and natural stones. Powered by a DEWALT 20V MAX* battery, the tool offers generous runtime to optimize productivity throughout the workday.

The 20V MAX* GRABO Lifter is equipped with a built-in pressure sensor that automatically controls the pump, helping to maintain the vacuum grip. It also features a digital pressure gauge that communicates pressure developed as well as an audio alarm alerting users when battery level is low, and four metal lift-strap attachment hooks allowing for use of lifting straps (straps sold separately).

The 20V MAX* GRABO Lifter will be available as a bare unit (DCE592B, battery sold separately) or kitted (DCE592D1, battery included) in December where DEWALT products are sold.

IMPACT CONNECT™ System Expands With Inside Pipe Cutter, Nut Runner & PEX Crimper and Pincher Attachments

The DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ portfolio continues to grow with several new attachments that quickly transform select DEWALT® 20V MAX* and other pro-grade 18V Impact Drivers into specialized tools for the trades.

Designed with a durable diamond grit cutting edge (manufactured with lab-made diamond particles) that delivers 10X longer life, the IMPACT CONNECT™ Inside Pipe Cutter Attachment (DWAIPCIR) cuts 2X faster† in tough plumbing applications. The attachment cuts a wide range of PVC pipe sized from 1-1/4 in. to 8 in. schedule 40 and features a permanently fixed blade.

The IMPACT CONNECT™ Nut Runner Attachment (DWANRRIR) is 3X faster than running nuts by hand and offers a lifting capacity of up to 100 lbs. † The attachment rotates 360 degrees for accessibility in tight spaces and offers application versatility with seven compatible nut sizes and four compatible rod sizes including 3/8 in. standard and heavy, 1/2 in. standard and heavy, 1/4 in. standard and heavy, and 5/8 in. standard (1/4 in. and 5/8 in. sizes sold separately).The split socket design enables access to trapped nuts to meet the needs of mechanical, electrical, or plumbing professionals utilizing trapeze systems, cable trays, or other threaded rod ceiling suspension systems.

Finally, two new PEX attachments, the IMPACT CONNECT™ PEX Crimper Attachment (DWAPXCIR) and IMPACT CONNECT™ PEX Pincher Attachment (DWAPXPIR) aid in fast, effort-saving work.

The IMPACT CONNECT™ PEX Crimper Attachment delivers 50% faster crimping with 30X less crimping effort†. Available in both 1/2 in. and 3/4 in. ring sizes, the attachment provides one-hand operation capabilities and wire ring supports that help prevent sliding in vertical applications. The IMPACT CONNECT™ PEX Pincher Attachment delivers 6X faster clamps with less than 1% pinching effort.† With a capacity of 3/8 in. to 1 in. pinch rings, users can take on a wide range of pinching applications and complete jobs with confidence utilizing the completion indicator that turns green when the pinch cycle is complete. Both PEX attachments are designed to fit in a standard joist bay and feature 360-degree rotation to help maximize accessibility.

The IMPACT CONNECT™ Inside Pipe Cutter Attachment as well as the PEX Crimper and Pincher Attachments are available now. The Nut Runner Attachment will be available in early 2025 where DEWALT products are sold.

New TOUGHSERIES™ Mechanics Sets and Automotive Tools

Joining the DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ lineup are several new mechanics tool sets and wrench sets that include design and technology advancements for maneuverability, durability and productivity.

TOUGHSERIES™ Mechanics Tool Sets include new TOUGHSERIES™ Sockets with powerjaw technology providing 30% more torque on rounded fasteners^ as well as TOUGHSERIES™ 144-Tooth Count Quick Release Ratchets that deliver 4X longer life*** and a 2.5-degree arc swing that helps ease movement in tight spaces. Engineered with a full-polish chrome finish that helps provide corrosion resistance, these sets are packed in a durable case for organization and portability. The sets are available in 1/4-in. to 1/2-in. drive sizes and range from 20 pieces to 242 pieces.

The TOUGHSERIES™ 144-Tooth Count Quick Release Ratchets will also be sold separately in a 1/2 in. Drive (DWMT45021), 3/8 in. Drive (DWMT45020) and 1/4 in. Drive (DWMT45019).

New TOUGHSERIES™ Wrench Sets feature powerjaw technology that allows for 30% more torque on rounded fasteners^ with a 15-degree offset to provide access in tight spaces and long panel forging designed to maximize torque. Packed in a stackable TOUGH BOX case with a clear lid, these sets offer visibility and a removable inner tray for use in metal storage drawers. Sets include the:

TOUGHSERIES™ 8-Piece Metric Combination Wrench Set (DWMT45426)

TOUGHSERIES™ 8-Piece SAE Combination Wrench Set (DWMT45427)

TOUGHSERIES™ 17-Piece SAE Combination Wrench Set (DWMT45428)

TOUGHSERIES™ 18-Piece Metric Combination Wrench Set (DWMT45429)

TOUGHSERIES™ Mechanics Tool Sets, Wrench Sets and 144-Tooth Count Quick Release Ratchets are available now where DEWALT products are sold.

DEWALT's Latest Knives and Lasers

DEWALT has also released several new knives and lasers including:

TOUGHSERIES™ Retractable Utility Knife (DWHT10999): Designed with a new slider mechanism, this knife delivers 2X longer life and debris resistance.^^

ATOMIC COMPACT SERIES™ Push and Flip Folding Utility Knife (DWHT10990): With an ergonomic design that makes it 30% more compact ^^^, the knife features one-handed flip-to-open operation for convenience and ease of use.

20V MAX* XR® Remote Control 360º Line Laser (DCLE34035): DEWALT's first remote-control line laser with vertical and rotational adjustments.

(DCLE34035): DEWALT's first remote-control line laser with vertical and rotational adjustments. USB Rechargeable Green Cross Line Laser (DCLE14201G) and Red Cross Line Laser (DCLE14201RB): Designed for accuracy and efficiency with fine adjustment, manual slope and remote control functionality using DEWALT's new DCLEAUSBRC1 Bluetooth® Remote Control (sold separately with DCLE14201RB).

New knives and lasers are available now where DEWALT products are sold.

To learn more about DEWALT hand tools and accessories please visit: www.dewalt.com.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20. Nominal voltage is 18.

† - DWAIPCIR: vs. legacy IRWIN IRA81643 PVC pipe cutter when cutting 2" schedule 40 PVC pipe embedded in 6800PSI concrete using DCF887 impact driver, DCBP034 battery, and DW0521 impact chuck (sold separately).

DWANRRIR: 3X Faster - Run time only. On average, running 3/8" standard nuts on 3/8" threaded rod using DCF887 impact driver and DCB204 battery (impact driver and battery sold separately) vs. by hand. Lifting capacity up to 100 lbs. - In lab conditions, when used with DCF845 impact driver (sold separately), can produce up to 1825 in-lb. (205Nm) torque in setting 3 which applies over 100lb linear force when applied to 1/2" threaded rod in good condition. Performance may vary based on materials, finish, hardness, coatings, grade and condition of the threaded rod and nut.

DWAPXCIR: 50% Faster Crimps and 30X Less Crimping Effort - Crimp time only. On average, crimping 3/4" copper crimp rings on PEX-B pipe using DCF845 impact driver and DCB204 battery (impact driver and battery sold separately) vs. competitor's crimper hand tool.

DWAPXPIR: 6X Faster Clamps and Less than 1% Pinching Effort - Pinch time only. On average, pinching 1" Stainless Steel Pinch Clamps when clamping 1" Stainless Steel Pinch Clamps on PEX-B pipe using DCF845 impact driver and DCB204 battery (impact driver and battery sold separately) vs. competitor's pincher hand tool.

DWM45415, DWM45416, DWM45417: 50% rounded bolts with open end, and 70% rounded bolts with box end and sockets.

***As compared to DWMT81096, DWMT81097, AND DWMT81098

^50% Rounded bolts with open end, and 70% rounded bolts with box end

^^DWHT10999: Compared to DWHT10998 Utility Knife Slider.

^^^DWHT10990: Compared to DEWALT DWHT10992 Folding Utility Knife

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by DEWALT is under license.

