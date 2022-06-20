Optimizing the Surprising Rise of Returns

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The average percentage of product returns and associated costs are ever increasing. Managing those product returns is a major challenge, especially while retailers and OEMs are also looking to differentiate the consumer experience during the return process. Segue Corporation can help address those challenges through their tailor made and fully optimized return solutions.

By offering the 3R's (reduce, re-use, recycle) and facilitating all reverse logistic services under one roof, Segue reduces time, expenses, and environmental footprint. By formulaically aligning recertified strategies with NEW products, Segue ensures dual revenue and profit centers, along with channel integrity, to its partners.