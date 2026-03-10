ZURICH, Switzerland, LONDON and AMSTERDAM, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiml, an award-winning ETH Zurich spin-off and pioneer of Real Estate Decision Intelligence (REDI), and Scaler, a leading sustainability data management platform purpose-built for the real estate industry, today announced a strategic partnership to connect real estate data infrastructure with institutional-grade decision intelligence.

Optiml and Scaler : Partnership to Deliver End‑to‑End Real Estate Decision Intelligence for Institutional Portfolios

The partnership empowers real estate investors, owners and asset managers to move beyond fragmented reporting and static plans to a living, finance-grade decision system that links operational performance, decarbonisation pathways and capital allocation across global portfolios.

Together, Optiml and Scaler will enable stakeholders to:

Streamline and harmonise asset and portfolio data flows across systems and geographies

Enhance retrofit and Capex scenario analysis under financial, technical and sustainable transition constraints

Strengthen regulatory and investor reporting with auditable, decision-ready outputs

Optimise Capex allocations and sequencing to protect value, yield and refinancing options

Connecting data infrastructure to a decision layer

Scaler provides a unified, high-quality data backbone across buildings and portfolios, covering operational, technical and ESG data. Optiml's REDI platform applies the system of action that combines these data with engineering-grade digital building twins into audit-ready decisions for IC, refinancing, and capital allocation, covering the lifecycle from acquisition to exit to protect NAV/yield and optimize Capex/IRR under sustainable transition and operating constraints.

"Real estate investors sit on vast amounts of operational and sustainability data, but too often that data stays locked in reports instead of driving capital decisions. By connecting Scaler's data infrastructure with Optiml's decision intelligence, we're giving portfolio leaders a closed-loop system where every investment decision is grounded in real performance data and continuously optimised as conditions change."

said, Luc Van De Boom, Co-Founder and CIO of Scaler.

"Partnering with Scaler closes the loop between operational data and institutional capital decisions. Data alone doesn't create advantage investors need optimisation and governance to turn that data into underwriteable actions. Together, we're giving real estate leaders a living decision system for the world's largest asset class."

said, Dr. Evan Petkov, Co‑Founder & CEO of Optiml.

Responding to structural and regulatory pressure

The partnership comes as the real estate industry faces tightening interest rates, a growing refinancing wall, stricter lender and occupier requirements, and tightening sustainability regulations and auditing requirements, all of which increase pressure on asset values, liquidity and cash yields. At the same time, investors and LPs are demanding finance‑grade, auditable Capex pathways that protect NAV, yield and refinancing optionality.

Most portfolios are still managed with backward‑looking reporting and static plans that quickly become outdated as assumptions, rates, refinancing terms, leasing events, budgets or regulation change. By combining Scaler's data backbone with Optiml's decision intelligence, institutional owners can operationalise continuous, auditable and optimisation‑based decision-making at scale.

About Optiml

Optiml is one of the most‑awarded PropTech globally in 2025 and the pioneer of Real Estate Decision Intelligence (REDI), a new decision layer for the world's largest asset class. Spun out of ETH Zurich, Optiml enables institutional investors, asset managers, owners and consultancies to continuously optimize hold, sell, invest and Capex sequencing decisions across single assets and large global portfolios, producing clear, auditable decision records for investment committees, boards and lenders.

Learn more at https://www.optiml.com/

About Scaler

Scaler is the leading sustainability data management platform purpose-built for the real estate industry. Founded in 2021, Scaler helps real estate managers and investors protect asset value, reduce risk, and improve long-term performance through practical and intuitive tools. The platform converts fragmented sustainability data into actionable, real-time insights, enabling real estate teams to identify underperforming assets, benchmark portfolio performance, streamline data reporting, and develop evidence-based decarbonization strategies.

Visit https://scalerglobal.com for more information.

Contact: Peter Panayi, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929536/Optiml_and_Scaler.jpg

SOURCE OPTIML AG